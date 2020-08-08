Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:45 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Sports

England's white-ball tour to India postponed over virus

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

MANCHESTER, AUG 7: England's upcoming white-ball tour to India has been postponed due to disruption caused by coronavirus, cricket chiefs announced on Friday.
A programme of three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games, originally due to start in late September, would have been ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year.
But that tournament has now been put on hold and India is struggling to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.
Officials from England and India are in talks over dates for an all-formats England tour to India from late January to late March and India's Test tour to England due later in 2021.
England, who are the reigning world champions in the 50-over format, are currently scheduled to play five Tests in India from January to March next year.
"International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to firm up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible," said ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) chief executive Tom Harrison.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: "I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball formats."
If health conditions do not improve, the fixtures could be staged in the United Arab Emirates, which will stage the lucrative Twenty20 Indian Premier League from September.
The only major international cricket being staged anywhere in the world at present is in England, who are hosting Pakistan in a three-Test series.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola says City are 'ready' for Real Madrid test
Austria allows fans back for next Bundesliga season
Bayern hope Champions League success can convince Alcantara, Alaba to stay
Sarri insists Juve future not riding on Lyon result
Xavi fined $2,700 by Qatar FA for virus rules breaches
Barca's final shot in the dark to save troubled season
Bale did not want to play against Man City, says Zidane
England's white-ball tour to India postponed over virus


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft