Stars owe debt to IPL's no-frills forerunner

NEW DELHI, AUG 7: Long before anyone had dreamed of the IPL's glitz and glamour, a provincial cricket tournament played in India's searing summer heat brought some of the country's greatest cricketers to national prominence.

The annual Sheesh Mahal tournament in Lucknow ended after 59 years in 2010, just as the Indian Premier League began luring famous players from around the world with cash and top-class competition.

But some of those playing in next month's coronavirus-delayed IPL, such as former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, still owe a debt of gratitude to Sheesh Mahal. The 39-year-old Dhoni has led his country to win World Cups and is one of the country's most recognisable, and richest, sports stars. -AFP







