Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:45 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Bashundhara Kings ropes Brazilian footballer Robinho

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football champions Bashundhara Kings recruited Brazilian footballer Robson Azevedo da Silva Robinho up for one year ahead of their remaining five Group E matches of the AFC Cup' 2020 scheduled for October-November this year in the Maldives.
The contract of the 25-year old left-winger of the renowned Brazilian football club --Fluminense FC--of Rio de Janeiro will start on September 1, 2020 and finish on July 31, 2021.
He will join Bashundhara Kings in the first week of September, but the club not disclosed his monthly salary.
The Kings completed the deal with Robinho on Tuesday (August 4) for one season as the replacement of their Russian World Cup playing Costa Rican booter Daniel Colindres.  
Robinho's first assignment with the Kings against Maziya Sports and Recreation Club of the Maldives in their AFC Cup match on October 23, where the Brazilian is expected to pair up with former Argentine international Hernan Barcos.
Kings called Barcos and all of their local players to join the club in August for a pre-season before the start their AFC Cup camp in September.
Argentine booter Barcos made a hat-trick scoring four goals in Kings' 5-1 victory over the TC Sports of Maldives in their first-ever appearance in the AFC Cup on March 11 in Dhaka before the AFC postponed the tournament on March 18 due to Covid-19 pandemic.
After roping Robinho, Bashundhara Kings still have an option to recruit two more foreign footballers to fill their quota and one of have to be from Asia.
Kings are looking forward to recruit a player either from Iraq or Australia to fill their Asian quota and another one from CONCACAF region within a week.
Earlier, Kings released their foreign players Colindres, Argentine defender Nicolas Delmonte, Kyrgyz midfielder Bakhtiyar Duyshobekov and Tajik defender Akhtam Nazarov in June-July.
In the four-team group, Kings will take on Maziya again on November 4 after they face Chennai City FC twice on October 26 and 29 respectively before facing TC Sports on November 1, all in the Maldives.     -UNB


