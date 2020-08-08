Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:45 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Sports

Yasir Shah strikes as Pakistan maintain grip on first Test against England

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Pakistan's Asad Shafiq (L) catches the ball to dismiss England's Dom Bess on the third day of the first Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on August 7, 2020. photo: AFP

Pakistan's Asad Shafiq (L) catches the ball to dismiss England's Dom Bess on the third day of the first Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on August 7, 2020. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, AUG 7: Yasir Shah took three wickets after lunch as Pakistan dismissed England for 219 to tighten their control of the first Test on the third day at Old Trafford on Friday.
The leg-spinner ripped through England's middle and lower order with a burst of three wickets for four runs in 27 balls on his way to figures of 4-66 in 18 overs.
England, who had been 159-5 at lunch in their first innings, lost their last five wickets after the break for 60 runs.
That gave Pakistan a first-innings lead of 107 runs after they had made 326 led by opener Shan Masood's Test-best 156.
England resumed Friday on 92-4, which represented an improvement on their dire position of 12-3 on Thursday.
Ollie Pope began the day on 46 not out and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on 15, with no more specialist batsmen  to come.
Buttler, with just one hundred from his previous 44 Tests, was under particular pressure to score runs after costly mistakes behind the stumps.
He dropped Masood on 45 and then missed a chance to stump him on the same score -- errors that intensified a debate about whether the World Cup-winner should remain England's red-ball gloveman.
Pope completed a composed 81-ball fifty, including six fours, which followed the 22-year-old's 91 against the West Indies in last month's third Test at Old Trafford.
But there was little he could do when, on 62, an 87 mph Naseem Shah delivery climbed late off a good length to take the shoulder of his bat, with Shadab Khan holding a good low catch at gully.
It was a wicket greeted with plenty of cheers by the fielders and reserve players watching from their hotel balconies in a series being played behind closed because of the coronavirus.
England reached lunch five down but, at an increasingly sun-drenched Old Trafford, Yasir was soon in the wickets.
He bowled Buttler between bat and pad for 38 as the batsman, playing for turn, was beaten by a straight delivery.
Yasir then took the shoulder of Dom Bess's bat thanks with a ball that turned and bounced, with the diving Asad Shafiq taking a good slip catch before Chris Woakes, playing a cross-bat shot, was clean bowled by a quicker delivery.
Stuart Broad, fresh from his 62 in a series-clinching victory over the West Indies at Old Trafford last month, counter-attacked and hit Yasir for a six before he was dropped next ball on the boundary by Shadab.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola says City are 'ready' for Real Madrid test
Austria allows fans back for next Bundesliga season
Bayern hope Champions League success can convince Alcantara, Alaba to stay
Sarri insists Juve future not riding on Lyon result
Xavi fined $2,700 by Qatar FA for virus rules breaches
Barca's final shot in the dark to save troubled season
Bale did not want to play against Man City, says Zidane
England's white-ball tour to India postponed over virus


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft