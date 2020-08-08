Video
Saturday, 8 August, 2020
Individual training programme resumes today

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The second phase of individual training programme, arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in accordance with standard health protocol is set to resume today at five venues across the country.
A total of 27 cricketers will start individual training at those venues, according to thepractice schedule of the BCB.
15 cricketers will practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur with Test skipper Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar,Shadman Islam, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob and fast bowler Al-Amin Hossain are the new addition.
Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman who will return to Dhaka this week and will join them later.
ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal, who quarantined himself following his visit in England, will join the programme after August 14.
Earlier seven cricketers-Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Anamu
Haque Bijoy, Shaiful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Rana trained here before the Eid break.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan and Nurul Hasan Sohan as usually will restart their session at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna.
Fast bowler Abu Jayed Rahee and Ebadot Hossain will join Nasum Ahmed and Syed Khaled Ahmed to practice individually at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Nayeem Hasan will be accompanied by Yasir Ali Rabbi and Irfan Shukkur at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Left-arm spinner Sunzamul Islam, will join Nazmul Hossain Shanto at the Shaheed Kamruzzman Stadium in Rajshahi.
For the time being, the BCB prepared a practice schedule for six days after which it will be renewed as more cricketers are set to join.
The first phase of the individual training programme was held on July 19-27. The BCB was initially reluctant to prepare a roadmap for individual training due to the players' health issues in aspect of the deadly coronavirus spread.
Despite the fact, some other cricketing nations have already began it in their respective countries.
But, after a virtual meeting with 35 players, the board decided to begin the individual training that was largely decorated with fitness drills. The bowlers didn't get the chance to bowl as they left satisfied with just running and doing gym. The batsmen, however, got the chance to bat but at the bowling machine in indoor facilities.     -BSS


