Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:44 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Sports

11 Bangladesh national footballers coronavirus positive

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

Eleven players from the Bangladesh national football squad have tested positive for coronavirus, dealing a blow to their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.
The infections were confirmed after 24 of 36 players scheduled to join a training camp organised by the team's English coach Jamie Day were tested.
"None of them carried any symptoms before coming for the test," Bangladesh Football Federation General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag said Friday.
Bangladesh has officially recorded just over 250,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 3,300 deaths from the illness.
The country is ranked 187th in world football and its team are at the bottom of Group E in 2022 World Cup qualifying.
They were scheduled to play their remaining four matches earlier this year but because of the pandemic the games were suspended and are now due to take place in October and November.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola says City are 'ready' for Real Madrid test
Austria allows fans back for next Bundesliga season
Bayern hope Champions League success can convince Alcantara, Alaba to stay
Sarri insists Juve future not riding on Lyon result
Xavi fined $2,700 by Qatar FA for virus rules breaches
Barca's final shot in the dark to save troubled season
Bale did not want to play against Man City, says Zidane
England's white-ball tour to India postponed over virus


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft