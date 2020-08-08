

Thank you Japan



This financial assistance has been granted when Bangladesh health sector is facing a massive challenge with its limited resources. Japan has been providing financial and technical assistance since our independence. The country has markedly shown goodwill and prioritised on friendship and cooperation under various tried and tested situations in the past by engaging in different aid and relief programmes. The purpose of this recently granted financial assistance is to provide funding for additional financial expenditure of our government to implement the economic stimulus package.



However, unlike project loans, this aid is flexible in its use with the only condition prohibiting to be used in military use. This is the first time in the history of ODA that such a loan has been provided, according to experts. Moreover, the terms and conditions of this financial assistance are favourable to Bangladesh. It will be provided in the form of a loan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with only 0.01 per cent interest rate and an 11-year repayment period after the grace period of four years.











Besides this loan, Japan has already provided around $13 million to Bangladesh as an emergency support to tackle COVID-19. In addition, they also offered PPE and medical equipments to different hospitals. On July 16, Japan and Bangladesh signed the exchange of notes on Japanese grant aid "Economic and Social Development Program" (approximately $10 million) for medical equipment including CT scanners and x-ray machines.



We cordially thank the Government of Japan for their effort to counter Corona pandemic in Bangladesh and for their continuous support for our development activities. The country has proved again that it is a true friend of Bangladesh. We hope that Japan will continue its sincere efforts to fight COVID-19 in Bangladesh. We also hope that the country will get deeply engaged in Bangladesh's development activities with its financial and technical capabilities-further strengthening the bilateral ties of the two countries. Japan, one of Bangladesh's prominent development partners and tested friend for decades, is going to provide 329 million dollar to Bangladesh as an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan. The loan will be co-financed with Asian development bank (ADB) to enable rapid and effective utilization to counter the Coronavirus pandemic in Bangladesh. Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh, and Bangladesh's Secretary of Economic Relations Division under the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday signed the exchange notes on the Covid-19 crisis response emergency support loan.This financial assistance has been granted when Bangladesh health sector is facing a massive challenge with its limited resources. Japan has been providing financial and technical assistance since our independence. The country has markedly shown goodwill and prioritised on friendship and cooperation under various tried and tested situations in the past by engaging in different aid and relief programmes. The purpose of this recently granted financial assistance is to provide funding for additional financial expenditure of our government to implement the economic stimulus package.However, unlike project loans, this aid is flexible in its use with the only condition prohibiting to be used in military use. This is the first time in the history of ODA that such a loan has been provided, according to experts. Moreover, the terms and conditions of this financial assistance are favourable to Bangladesh. It will be provided in the form of a loan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with only 0.01 per cent interest rate and an 11-year repayment period after the grace period of four years.Besides this loan, Japan has already provided around $13 million to Bangladesh as an emergency support to tackle COVID-19. In addition, they also offered PPE and medical equipments to different hospitals. On July 16, Japan and Bangladesh signed the exchange of notes on Japanese grant aid "Economic and Social Development Program" (approximately $10 million) for medical equipment including CT scanners and x-ray machines.We cordially thank the Government of Japan for their effort to counter Corona pandemic in Bangladesh and for their continuous support for our development activities. The country has proved again that it is a true friend of Bangladesh. We hope that Japan will continue its sincere efforts to fight COVID-19 in Bangladesh. We also hope that the country will get deeply engaged in Bangladesh's development activities with its financial and technical capabilities-further strengthening the bilateral ties of the two countries.