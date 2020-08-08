Adulterated food and public health







The malpractice of food adulteration is increasing in the country. The situation has reached to a stage where no food is free from adulteration. Oil, spices, fish, meat, fruits, vegetables, almost all foods are being mixed with various toxic chemical and artificial colours. There is also no shortage of toxins in packaged foods--needless to say about fast food.



The harmful effects of these foods threaten the public health of people of all ages, including children. Profiteering unscrupulous traders are using formalin in fish and carbide in fruits. It is also marketing pesticides in vegetables, urea fertilizers in puffed rice and other foods mixed with artificial colours. These toxins are being added to food to prevent food spoilage and make it more attractive to look at. But these foods cause stomach ailments, loss of appetite and immunity, as well as serious diseases such as diabetes, kidney problems and cancer. The most affected are children and pregnant women. Adulterated food hinders the physical growth and mental development of children. The drug that people are taking to get rid of diseases is also fake!



Some unscrupulous traders are selling low quality counterfeit drugs in the hope of making more profit with less capital. Those who prepare and market adulterated food and medicine are the enemies of the country and humanity. In the absence of severe punishment, the spread of immoral activities is increasing. Exemplary punishment should be ensured by identifying the producers and sellers of adulterated food through regular









supervision.



Abu Faruk

