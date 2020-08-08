Video
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:43 PM
40 dead in migrant boat disaster

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

DAKAR, Aug 7: About 40 people are feared dead after a migrant vessel sank off the coast of Mauritania, the UN said Thursday, in a fresh tragedy along the Atlantic migration route to Europe.




In a tweet, the UN refugee agency's special envoy for the central Mediterranean, Vincent Cochetel, said one person from the West African state of Guinea had survived.
The boat sank off the northern city of Nouadhibou, Mauritania's second largest, according to Cochetel. Other details about the event remained unclear and some accounts were conflicting.
A Mauritanian security official, who declined to be named, told AFP that the sinking did not take place in Mauritanian waters, but "far from our shores".
The official interviewed the Guinean survivor from a hospital bed in Mauritania, however, who said that he and his friends had attempted to travel from Morocco to Spain's Canary Islands.    -AFP



