FB won’t release Rohingya data

WASHINGTON, Aug 7: Facebook has objected to a request from Gambia, which has accused Myanmar at the World Court of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, to release posts and communications by members of Myanmar's military and police.The social media giant urged the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday to reject the demand, which it said would violate a US law that bars electronic communication services from disclosing users' communications.Facebook said the request, made in June, for the release of "all documents and communications" by key military officials and police forces was "extraordinarily broad" and would constitute "special and unbounded access" to accounts.Gambia Attorney General Dawda Jallow told Reuters he was being briefed on the issue but could not yet comment. -REUTERS