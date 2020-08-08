India seizes ammonium nitrate

CHENNAI, Aug 7: Indian customs authorities have seized a container with 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, the chemical that caused this week's deadly blast in Lebanon's capital.

Nearly 150 people were killed and more than 5,000 were injured when a large stock of the chemical exploded at Beirut's port on Tuesday. Dozens of people are missing and up to 250,000 are without habitable homes.

Customs authorities in the south Indian port city of Chennai said a large consignment of the chemical had been stored at a site about 20 km from the city. There was no residential area within 2 km of the freight station where the consignment has been stored, they said. -REUTERS







