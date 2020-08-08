Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:43 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Foreign News

Mark Zuckerberg joins $100 billion club of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

WASHINGTON, Aug 7: Mark Zuckerberg's net worth passed $100 billion for the first time Thursday after Facebook Inc. hit a record high on optimism about the release of its TikTok competitor Reels.
The 36-year-old joins fellow tech titans Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as the only people in the world who currently have centibillionaire status, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zuckerberg's fortune is largely derived from his 13% stake in Facebook.
The founders of America's largest technology companies have enjoyed a mind-boggling accumulation of wealth this year as the conronavirus pandemic drives more people online, despite the US economy contracting at its fastest pace on record. Zuckerberg has gained about $22 billion this year, while Bezos is up more than $75 billion.
The staggering numbers have put Big Tech under increased scrutiny, with Zuckerberg, Bezos, Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and Alphabet Inc. head Sundar Pichai testifying before Congress last month to defend allegations that their power and influence are out of control.
The five largest American tech companies -- Apple, Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet, Facebook, and Microsoft Corp. -- currently have market valuations equivalent to about 30% of U.S. gross domestic product, nearly double what they were at the end of 2018.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, plans to introduce legislation to tax what he called "obscene wealth gains" during the coronavirus crisis. The "Make Billionaires Pay Act" would tax 60% of the increase in the ultra-wealthy's net worth from March 18 through the end of the year and use the revenue to cover out-of-pocket health-care expenses of all Americans. Zuckerberg, who founded the social media giant from his Harvard University dorm room in 2004, has said he plans to give away 99% of his Facebook shares over his lifetime.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
40 dead in migrant boat disaster
FB won’t release Rohingya data
India seizes ammonium nitrate
Mark Zuckerberg joins $100 billion club of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates
Trump order targets TikTok, WeChat
Saudi crown prince accused of Canada murder plot
Coronavirus  vaccine ‘possible’ by polls: Trump
Rajapaksas tighten grip with big election win


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft