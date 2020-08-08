Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:43 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Foreign News

Trump order targets TikTok, WeChat

China accuses US of ‘political suppression’

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

WASHINGTON, Aug 7: US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping restrictions against Chinese-owned social media giants TikTok and WeChat, his latest explosive move aimed at countering China's rising global power.
Trump on Thursday signed executive orders giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with the Chinese platforms, effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of viral video sensation TikTok to Microsoft.
"TikTok automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including Internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories," Trump's order said.
The president cited national security concerns for the moves, which also threw into doubt the American operations of WeChat's parent firm, Tencent, an uber-powerful player in the video gaming industry and one of the world's richest companies. Trump has taken an increasingly heavy hammer to US relations with China, challenging it on trade, military and economic fronts, and Thursday's effort provoked more outrage in Beijing.
Beijing on Friday accused the United States of "suppression" after President Donald Trump ordered sweeping restrictions against Chinese social media giants TikTok and WeChat.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang said "the US frequently abuses its national power and unjustifiably suppresses non-US companies"."At the expense of the rights and interests of US users and companies, the US... is carrying out arbitrary political manipulation and suppression," he added.
The US Senate voted Thursday to bar TikTok from being downloaded onto government employees' phones, intensifying scrutiny of the popular app. The bill passed by the Republican-controlled Senate now goes to the House of Representatives, led by Democrats. Several US agencies already bar employees from downloading TikTok on to their phones.
The new restrictions sent Tencent shares into a spin, with the issue tanking as much as 10 percent at one point in Hong Kong trade, wiping almost $50 billion off its market capitalization. Other Asian markets also took note, with investors concerned about increasingly bitter relations between the economic titans that some fear could lead to a renewal of their painful trade war.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
40 dead in migrant boat disaster
FB won’t release Rohingya data
India seizes ammonium nitrate
Mark Zuckerberg joins $100 billion club of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates
Trump order targets TikTok, WeChat
Saudi crown prince accused of Canada murder plot
Coronavirus  vaccine ‘possible’ by polls: Trump
Rajapaksas tighten grip with big election win


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft