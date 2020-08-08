Trump order targets TikTok, WeChat





Trump on Thursday signed executive orders giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with the Chinese platforms, effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of viral video sensation TikTok to Microsoft.

"TikTok automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including Internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories," Trump's order said.

The president cited national security concerns for the moves, which also threw into doubt the American operations of WeChat's parent firm, Tencent, an uber-powerful player in the video gaming industry and one of the world's richest companies. Trump has taken an increasingly heavy hammer to US relations with China, challenging it on trade, military and economic fronts, and Thursday's effort provoked more outrage in Beijing.

Beijing on Friday accused the United States of "suppression" after President Donald Trump ordered sweeping restrictions against Chinese social media giants TikTok and WeChat.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang said "the US frequently abuses its national power and unjustifiably suppresses non-US companies"."At the expense of the rights and interests of US users and companies, the US... is carrying out arbitrary political manipulation and suppression," he added.

The US Senate voted Thursday to bar TikTok from being downloaded onto government employees' phones, intensifying scrutiny of the popular app. The bill passed by the Republican-controlled Senate now goes to the House of Representatives, led by Democrats. Several US agencies already bar employees from downloading TikTok on to their phones.

The new restrictions sent Tencent shares into a spin, with the issue tanking as much as 10 percent at one point in Hong Kong trade, wiping almost $50 billion off its market capitalization. Other Asian markets also took note, with investors concerned about increasingly bitter relations between the economic titans that some fear could lead to a renewal of their painful trade war. -AFP















WASHINGTON, Aug 7: US President Donald Trump has announced sweeping restrictions against Chinese-owned social media giants TikTok and WeChat, his latest explosive move aimed at countering China's rising global power.Trump on Thursday signed executive orders giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with the Chinese platforms, effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of viral video sensation TikTok to Microsoft."TikTok automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including Internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories," Trump's order said.The president cited national security concerns for the moves, which also threw into doubt the American operations of WeChat's parent firm, Tencent, an uber-powerful player in the video gaming industry and one of the world's richest companies. Trump has taken an increasingly heavy hammer to US relations with China, challenging it on trade, military and economic fronts, and Thursday's effort provoked more outrage in Beijing.Beijing on Friday accused the United States of "suppression" after President Donald Trump ordered sweeping restrictions against Chinese social media giants TikTok and WeChat.Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang said "the US frequently abuses its national power and unjustifiably suppresses non-US companies"."At the expense of the rights and interests of US users and companies, the US... is carrying out arbitrary political manipulation and suppression," he added.The US Senate voted Thursday to bar TikTok from being downloaded onto government employees' phones, intensifying scrutiny of the popular app. The bill passed by the Republican-controlled Senate now goes to the House of Representatives, led by Democrats. Several US agencies already bar employees from downloading TikTok on to their phones.The new restrictions sent Tencent shares into a spin, with the issue tanking as much as 10 percent at one point in Hong Kong trade, wiping almost $50 billion off its market capitalization. Other Asian markets also took note, with investors concerned about increasingly bitter relations between the economic titans that some fear could lead to a renewal of their painful trade war. -AFP