Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:43 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus  vaccine ‘possible’ by polls: Trump

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

WASHINGTON, Aug 7: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election, a more optimistic forecast than timing put forth by his own White House health experts.
Asked on the Geraldo Rivera radio program when a vaccine might be ready, Trump said, "Sooner than the end of the year, could be much sooner." "Sooner than November 3?" he was asked. "I think in some cases, yes possible before, but right around that time," Trump said.
Trump, who is seeking re-election to a second term amid a U.S. economy crippled by coronavirus shutdowns, has pushed for schools to reopen and things to get "back to normal" as coronavirus deaths in the country average more than 1,000 per day.
Top government health officials have said corners would not be cut in the race to secure a vaccine against the virus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. government infectious diseases official, offered a more conservative view in a Reuters interview on Wednesday, saying there might be an indication that at least one vaccine works and is safe by year end.
Trump was upbeat on the US economic recovery once a vaccine is available. "We're going to have vaccines very soon, we're gonna have therapeutics very soon," he told the radio program.
Asked if he believed China may have stolen a vaccine from the United States, Trump said, "I can't say that with certainty, but it's possible."
Chinese government-linked hackers targeted biotech company Moderna Inc, a U.S.-based coronavirus vaccine developer, this year in a bid to steal data, according to a U.S. security official tracking Chinese hacking.
The United Nations health agency also said that multiple different types of vaccines would likely be needed to combat COVID-19.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
40 dead in migrant boat disaster
FB won’t release Rohingya data
India seizes ammonium nitrate
Mark Zuckerberg joins $100 billion club of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates
Trump order targets TikTok, WeChat
Saudi crown prince accused of Canada murder plot
Coronavirus  vaccine ‘possible’ by polls: Trump
Rajapaksas tighten grip with big election win


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft