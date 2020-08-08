Video
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:43 PM
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Foreign News

Rajapaksas tighten grip with big election win

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

COLOMBO, Aug 7: Sri Lanka's ruling Rajapaksa brothers secured a two-thirds majority in a parliamentary election that will allow them to rewrite the constitution and increase their power, final results showed Friday.
The United States, which had been highly critical of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's previous administration, immediately called on the new government to respect human rights and the rule of law.
Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP) won 145 seats in Wednesday's election and can count on at least five allies in the new 225-member legislature, according to Election Commission results.
Officials said Rajapaksa, 74, will be sworn in as premier by his 71-year-old brother Gotabaya, the island nation's president, at a Buddhist temple near the capital on Sunday.
Gotabaya was elected president in November, setting up the latest return of the family who have dominated the island's politics for the past two decades.
The new government faces huge economic challenges, with the Asian Development Bank forecasting a 6.1 percent contraction of the economy this year.
The Rajapakas went into the polls seeking a super majority to carry out a promised roll-back of constitutional changes, including the scrapping of independent institutions running the judiciary, the public services, the police and elections.
Observers say the siblings -- renowned for their ruthless crushing of Tamil separatists to end a decades-old conflict in 2009 -- can now overturn the reforms made by a previous administration.
"We hope the government will renew its commitments to building an inclusive economic recovery, upholding human rights and the rule of law," the US embassy said in a statement.
The United States moved a resolution against Sri Lanka at the UN Human Rights Council in 2013 accusing the then Rajapaksa government of failing to investigate alleged war crimes while crushing the Tamil rebels in 2009.    -AFP




