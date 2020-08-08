Video
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:42 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Lockdown has ‘negligible’ impact on temperatures

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

PARIS, Aug 7: The dramatic drop in greenhouse gases and air pollutants seen during the global lockdown will have little impact on our warming planet say scientists. Their new analysis suggests that by 2030, global temperatures will only be 0.01C lower than expected.
Global emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas could fall up to eight percent in 2020 after governments moved to confine billions of people to their homes in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.
But absent a systemic change in how the world powers and feeds itself, experts warned in the study on Friday that the emissions saved during lockdown would be essentially meaningless. Using open source data, the team calculated how levels of 10 different greenhouse gases and air pollutants changed in more than 120 countries between February and June this year.
They found that pollution such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides fell in the period by between 10 and 30 percent.  However, given that the "massive behavioural shifts" during lockdown were only temporary, lower emissions so far this year are unlikely to influence the climate.
The 2015 Paris climate deal saw nations commit to limit temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels through sweeping emissions cuts.  It also set a safer goal of a 1.5 C cap.
The United Nations says that in order to keep 1.5 C in play global emissions must fall 7.6 percent annually this decade.
That is roughly equivalent to the anticipated emissions fall this year. But given that took one of the largest economic slowdowns in history, Forster said it was unlikely to be repeated as countries look to recover.
The study, published in Nature Climate Change.    -AFP


