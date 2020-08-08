Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:42 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Foreign News

India cases double to 2m in 3 weeks

US death toll soars as global virus cases top 19m

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

NEW DELHI, Aug 7: India's official coronavirus case tally hit two million on Friday, doubling in three weeks as the pandemic sweeps into smaller cities and rural areas, with experts warning the real toll could be much higher.
A record daily jump of more than 60,000 fresh infections was recorded, according to health ministry data, making the South Asian giant only the third country to surpass the two million milestone after the United States and Brazil.
The rate of spread in the world's second-most populous country also appears to be increasing. India logged its first one million infections by July 17 and crossed the 1.5 million mark just 12 days after that. Official figures show the country has now recorded 2.03 million infections and 41,585 deaths.
More than 3.5 million health workers, who have been the foot-soldiers in the Covid-19 detection efforts across India, embarked on a two-day strike from Friday to secure better wages and proper protective equipment.
Daily coronavirus deaths in the US surged to a three-month high of over 2,000 on Thursday and the number of cases passed 19 million globally, pushing many nations to further ratchet up restrictions in the battle against the pandemic.
The world's hardest-hit country, the United States, has seen a major coronavirus resurgence since the end of June, adding 2,060 deaths in 24 hours alone Thursday, a tracker by Johns Hopkins University showed.
But other corners of the globe were also marking grim milestones, with Mexico's official toll soaring above 50,000 dead and the continent of Africa hitting one million confirmed cases. More than half of Africa's infections are in South Africa, which has the fifth highest number of infections in the world, after the US, Brazil, India and Russia.
Nevertheless the African continent remains one of the least affected, according to the official figures, with only Oceania registering fewer COVID-19 cases. At least 19,000,553 cases and 712,315 deaths have been registered worldwide, figures compiled by AFP from official sources at 2300 GMT showed, driven by surges in Latin America and India.
The United States has recorded the most deaths with almost 160,000, followed by Brazil with nearly 100,000. Globally, 40 percent of all cases have been notched in the two countries. Europe remains the hardest-hit region worldwide with more than 200,000 fatalities since the virus first emerged in China late last year.
As governments across the globe struggle to salvage economies ravaged by months of lockdown, many have been forced to look at new measures to curb outbreaks of COVID-19 since they lifted initial containment orders. Such is the case in Europe where nations imposed new travel restrictions and containment measures with fears growing over a second wave of infections.
In Australia, the second-largest city Melbourne entered the country's toughest lockdown yet on Thursday, closing non-essential businesses and requiring hundreds of thousands more people to stay home. Germany is the latest to introduce mandatory tests for travelers returning from designated risk zones, starting on Saturday, as fears grow over rising case numbers blamed on summer holidays and local outbreaks.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
40 dead in migrant boat disaster
FB won’t release Rohingya data
India seizes ammonium nitrate
Mark Zuckerberg joins $100 billion club of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates
Trump order targets TikTok, WeChat
Saudi crown prince accused of Canada murder plot
Coronavirus  vaccine ‘possible’ by polls: Trump
Rajapaksas tighten grip with big election win


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft