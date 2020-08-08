Video
29 nabbed in five districts

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Twenty-nine people were arrested on different charges in five districts- Bogura, Narayanganj, Barguna, Gopalganj and Rajshahi, in four days.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police arrested four members of a robber gang from Nandigram Upazila of the district early Thursday.
The arrested are: Abdullah, 23, Manik Sardar, 30, Nazmul Hossain, 22, and Zakir Hossain, 28. Three lethal weapons were also recovered from their possessions.
Nandigram Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shawkat Kabir said acting on a tip-off that a robber gang was taking preparation to commit robbery, police raided Singjani crossing on the Bogura-Natore Road about 1am and arrested the four.
NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained five drug traders along with 25,400 yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The detained are: Md Raju, 42, Haider, 28, Kalpana, 27, Mahmuda Akhter Reshma, 22, and an unidentified woman.
On suspicion, the RAB members searched a microbus coming from Cox's Bazar on Wednesday afternoon and detained them along with the tablets, said a press release of RAB-11.
BARGUNA: RAB members arrested a 'top criminal' from Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
Arrested Abdul Halim is an accused in about a dozen of cases including of murder, robbery and gang rape. He is a resident of Jakirtabak area in the upazila.
On information, a team of the elite force raided Jakirtabak area early hours and arrested Halim. RAB also recovered a foreign pistol, two bullets, a one-shooter gun, two cartridges, and 25 yaba tablets from his possession.
GOPALGANJ: RAB members detained a suspected arms trader from Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Detained Farhad Hossain Sheikh, 40, is a resident of Charprasannadi Village in the upazila.




RAB-8 Madaripur Camp In-Charge Mohammad Tajul Islam said on information, a team of the elite force raided the village and detained him with a one-shooter gun.
During initial interrogation, he confessed to his involvement with drug business, said Tajul Islam.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a drive from Monday night till Tuesday morning, detained 18 people from different places of the city.
Of the arrestees, two were drug takers and the rest were arrested on different charges.



