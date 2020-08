BARISHAL, Aug 7: Two people died from snakebite in Muladi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Family sources said a venomous snake bit Khorshed Alam, 33, son of Rahim Sardar of Krishnapur Village on Wednesday night. Later, he died at midnight.

On the other hand, another venomous snake bit Nesar Uddin, 50, son of late Mohabbat Ali Sardar of Banimardhan Village on Wednesday morning. Later, he died on way to hospital.