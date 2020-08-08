Two boys drown in two districts





FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a pond at Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Niloy, 7, was the son of Milon Chandra of Kutichandrakana Village in the upazila.

Locals said Milon slipped into a pond near their house about 5pm while playing beside it.

Later, family members rescued and rushed him to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Fulbari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rajib Kumar Roy confirmed the matter.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A boy drowned in a pond at Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Mizan, 12, was the son of Fazlu of Joydorkhali Deulpara Village in the upazila.

Locals said Mizan went to the pond for bathing about 1:30pm and drowned in the pond.

Later, locals rescued and took him to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Akhteruzzaman Dhali confirmed the incident.

















