Rickshaw puller found dead at Gafargaon





Deceased Khokon, 48, was the son of Mohammad Ali of the area.

Local sources said Khokon lived with his family in a rented house owned by one Main Uddin.

The deceased's family members claimed Khokon committed suicide by hanging himself from a jackfruit tree behind the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Anukul Sarkar said the body bore several injury marks.

However, three members of the deceased's family have been brought to the PS for primary interrogation, the OC added.















