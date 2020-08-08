Six persons killed in six districts





BARGUNA: A farmer was killed in a clash between two rival groups in Amtali Upazila of the district on Thursday night over land dispute. The deceased was identified as Sultan Gazi, 50.

The clash that happened at Ghopkhali Village also left five people injured including two sons of deceased Sultan Gazi.

Local sources said one Latif Gazi and Aiyub Maal of the village had long been at loggerhead over the dispute.

As a sequel, both groups equipped with sticks locked in a clash, leaving six injured. They were rushed to Amtali Upazila Health Complex where Sultan was declared dead.

The condition of the injured Chunnu Gazi and Ponu Gazi, sons of Sultan Gazi, was stated to be critical, hospital sources said. On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Meanwhile, a murder case has been filed accusing 11 persons including Aiyub Maal as the main accused.

Amtali Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) M Shah Alam said a police hunt is on to nab the accused.

BOGURA: A man was hacked to death in Par Kakra Bhangirpara Village under Nepaltali Union in Gabtali Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Amrita Roy, 30, was the son of Anil Roy of the area.

Police and local sources said the deceased's neighbour Rifat Haque, 22, entered the house and tried to violate Amrita's sister-in-law in the morning. Hearing her cry for help, Amrita along with locals rescued her and caught Rifat.

Being informed, Rifat's father Enamul rushed there and locked into an altercation with Amrita. As a sequel, Enamul along with his people started beating Amrita mercilessly, leaving him seriously injured. Later, Amrita died on the way to hospital.

Assistant Police Super (Gabtali-Sariakandi Circle) Sabina Yasmin said police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

After the incident, Enamul and Rifat went into hiding. A murder case was filed with Gabtali Model PS in this connection, the ASP added.

SIRAJGANJ: A woman was strangulated to death allegedly by her husband in Salanga PS area early Thursday.

Deceased Jamila Khatun, 32, was wife of Motaleb of Kisamat Salanga Village under the PS.

Local sources said Motaleb had developed an emotional relationship with a girl through facebook and then, married her. Since then, Jamila had been staying at her father's home.

Jamila and her husband were often locked into altercation as their houses are adjacent to one another.

However, family members found Jamila's body lying on the bed with a scarf wrapped around her neck.

The deceased's father Shamser Ali alleged that Motaleb strangulated her daughter to death in a planned way intruding the house.

OC of the PS Tajul Huda said, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

NOAKHALI: A man was killed in an attack allegedly carried out by his rival group in Subarnachar Upazila of the district over previous enmity.

The incident happened at Kanchan Bazaar under Char Jabbar Union on Wednesday evening that also left four others injured. Deceased Abdul Mannan, 45, was a resident of Paschim Char Jabbar Village in the union.

Local sources said one Fazlul Haque Fazlu of the village, along with 10 to 12 people, suddenly attacked on the 'Janani Pharmacy', owned by one Abul Kashem, leaving five injured.

They were taken to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Mannan dead.

Confirming the matter, Char Jabbar PS Sub-Inspector Utpal Dewan said police were deployed in the area.

Legal action would be taken if police receive written complaint, he added.

NARAIL: A man was shot dead and eight others were injured in a clash between two groups over having supremacy in the area at Dewadanga Village under Purulia Union in Kalia Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Masud Rana Sheikh was the son of Ali Akbar Sheikh of the village.

Local sources said Kajal group and Aminur group had been at loggerheads over having supremacy in the area. In this connection, Kajal group members fired at those of Aminur group at 9am on Wednesday, leaving Masud and eight others injured. Four of the injured were admitted to Narail Sadar Hospital where Masud was declared dead.

Inspector of Police Bureau of Investigation, Jashore Abdul Mannan confirmed the incident.

NARSINGDI: A schoolboy was killed in a clash under the Sheikh Hasina Bridge in Nagoriakandi area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Anik Mia, 15, was the son of Shahidullah Mia of Kalaigobindapur Village under Nazarpur Union in the upazila, and a tenth grader at Satirpara Kalikumar High School.

The deceased's maternal uncle Sobuj Mia said Anik and his friends were on a boat ride in the Meghna River on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. On their way home, they locked in an altercation with the passengers of another boat that started a clash.

He also said, at one stage, somebody hit on Anik's head with a stick, and he fell from the boat in the river. Later, locals rescued him and rushed to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead.















