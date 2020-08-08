Three jailed, 37 fined in three dists





FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Separate mobile courts here in two days jailed three persons for lifting sand illegally in Fulbari Upazila of the district.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tawhidur Rahman declared the verdict in separate drives in Kamalpur area on Friday noon and Kamalpur Battala area on Thursday.

The convicts are Shahin Alam, 28, son of Hazrat Ali of Nandirkuti Village, Nasir Uddin, 28, son of Ramzan Ali of Chandrakhana Village, and Hazrat Ali, 27, son of late Fazle Rahman of Panimachkuti area in the upazila.

The mobile courts sentenced Shahin Alam and Hazrat Ali to 15-day jail while Nasir Uddin to five-day jail for lifting sand illegally from croplands. UNO Tauhidur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, such drive will be continued.

SIRAJGANJ: A mobile court here on Thursday fined 22 bus drivers Tk 65,500 for collecting extra bus fare in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Sirajganj Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 Company Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Muhammad Mahiuddin Miraj, in a press release on Friday, said on information, RAB members raided the Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station area in the afternoon.

Later, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Md Moin Uddin fined the Dhaka-bound bus drivers for violating the government law, the press release added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A mobile court here on Thursday fined 15 bus drivers Tk 62,500 for carrying extra passengers and collecting higher bus fare in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

Local sources said on information, the mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Anwar Parvez raided Majhgaon Union on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway, and fined 11 drivers of Dhaka-bound buses Tk 41,500 for violating health guidelines and four drivers Tk 21,000 for collecting extra bus fare.















Separate mobile courts jailed three persons and fined 37 others on different charges in three districts- Kurigram, Sirajganj and Natore, in two days.FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Separate mobile courts here in two days jailed three persons for lifting sand illegally in Fulbari Upazila of the district.Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tawhidur Rahman declared the verdict in separate drives in Kamalpur area on Friday noon and Kamalpur Battala area on Thursday.The convicts are Shahin Alam, 28, son of Hazrat Ali of Nandirkuti Village, Nasir Uddin, 28, son of Ramzan Ali of Chandrakhana Village, and Hazrat Ali, 27, son of late Fazle Rahman of Panimachkuti area in the upazila.The mobile courts sentenced Shahin Alam and Hazrat Ali to 15-day jail while Nasir Uddin to five-day jail for lifting sand illegally from croplands. UNO Tauhidur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, such drive will be continued.SIRAJGANJ: A mobile court here on Thursday fined 22 bus drivers Tk 65,500 for collecting extra bus fare in Sadar Upazila of the district.Sirajganj Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 Company Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Muhammad Mahiuddin Miraj, in a press release on Friday, said on information, RAB members raided the Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station area in the afternoon.Later, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Md Moin Uddin fined the Dhaka-bound bus drivers for violating the government law, the press release added.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A mobile court here on Thursday fined 15 bus drivers Tk 62,500 for carrying extra passengers and collecting higher bus fare in Baraigram Upazila of the district.Local sources said on information, the mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Anwar Parvez raided Majhgaon Union on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway, and fined 11 drivers of Dhaka-bound buses Tk 41,500 for violating health guidelines and four drivers Tk 21,000 for collecting extra bus fare.