C-19: 218 die in 5 dists so far





BAGERHAT: Two more people in the district have been infected with coronavirus in last 24 hours, raising the total number to 638.

Of them, 510 have recovered from the infection while 16 died.

District Health Department confirmed the figure.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr KM Humayun Kabir said following confirmation of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas of the district were placed on 14-day isolation.

BOGURA: A total of 51 more people contacted corona in last 24 hours in the district, taking the total number of cases to 5,049. CS Dr Farzanul Haque Nirjhar informed this in an online press briefing on Thursday.

Out of the new patients, 34 are males, 16 females and one child.

In last 24 hours, a total of 123 recovered from the disease. So far, 3,772 people recovered in the district.

The CS also said in last 24 hours, a total of 188 samples were tested at the PCR lab of Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. At least three corona patients died in last 24 hours in the district, taking the toll to 112.

CHUADANGA: A total of 71 more people have contacted corona in last 24 hours in the district, taking the number of the cases to 759.

On Thursday morning, CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the matter and said 156 samples were sent to PCR lab at Kushtia Medical College Hospital and the result came in the morning. As per the report, 71 persons have been tested positive for corona.

The CS also said, among the new corona patients, 37 are in Chuadanga Sadar, 13 in Damurhuda, 19 in Alamdanga, and the rest two in Jibonnagar upazilas.

It is mentionable that the first corona patient was reported in the district on March 19 last, and out of 759 patients, 373 have already recovered while 11 died.

PIROJPUR: An old man died with corona symptoms at Swarupkathi under Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Swapon Kumar Boral, 60. In the meantime, 12 corona patients died at different upazilas of the district.

As per CS office, four each in Pirojpur Sadar and Nesarabad, two each in Bhandaria and Nazirpur, and one in Indurkani upazilas died from corona, taking the toll to 13 in the district.

The total contracted patients are 750. Out of them, 228 are in Mathbaria, 206 in Pirojpur Sadar, 92 in Bhandaria, 83 in Nesarabad, 61 in Kawkhali, 55 in Nazirpur, and 25 in Indurkani upazilas.

Among them 408 recovered. The total sample collection is 3,761, and 2,847 were found negative while 70 reports are pending with Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

NOAKHALI: An old woman died of corona in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Monday night, taking the toll to eight in the upazila and 66 in the district till Wednesday morning.

Deceased Mosharefa Ara Khatun, 75, was a resident of Uttar Narottampur Village under Narottampur Union in the upazila.

CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Kabirhat Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer and Corona Focal Person Dr Sanjay Kumar Nath said the woman's samples were collected on July 20 last. On July 22, the reports tested corona positive. Since then she had been in isolation at her home.

















