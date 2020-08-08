

Coronavirus hits 5,000 fisher families at Char Fasson

They are living in dirty and unhygienic situation and violating the official safety rules.

A visit to the upazila's Neelkomol, Noorabad and Ahmadpur unions found people living in haphazard condition.

Severe hardship is making their lives miserable. So far, the relief allotted on behalf of the upazila for the dam inhabitants is very inadequate.

Fishermen living on the dam said, after being rendered jobless, managing the daily meals has become more serious than corona pandemic.

Fishers living on the dam at Ward No. 8 of Neelkomol Union, like Md Julhas, 37, Shahanur Patwary, 44, and Salam, 38, said, for survival, they have to go to river for fishing, thus ignoring all fear of corona. But, they are not getting adequate fishes in the river.

Daily earners like Abul Kalam, 38, Selim, 40, and Siraj, 42, of Ward No. 9 in Noorabad Union, and Shafiul Majhi, 42, of Chowkider canal area in Ahmadpur Union said, the appetite cannot be controlled by staying at home. Children should be fed. None gave any loan.

When asked about the government's food assistance, Shafiul Majhi angrily said, "The government has given assistance to many. But I have not got any help. When the allocations come then members, chairmen and their own men and relatives devour these. So, leaving all tensions back, I have been out for going to river."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ruhul Amin said there is no special allocation for the people living on the dam. Yet the upazila administration is distributing relief in all unions through chairmen and members. This relief distribution will be continued in phases.















