Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:41 PM
2 held in Rajshahi for railway ticket black marketing

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 7: Police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in railway ticket black marketing in the city on Thursday night.
The arrested persons were identified as Mabud Khan Alias Rimon, 19, son of Ashraf Ali and Liakat Ali, 53. They are the residents of Seroil area under Boalia Police Station in Rajshahi city.




On a tip-off, a team of Detective Branch of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) conducted a raid at Godhuli Market near Seroil Bus Stand and arrested them with 13 railway tickets of 45 seats for the today's a Dhaka-bound Bonolota Express red-handed around 9.30 pm.
Quoting their confessional statement, Golam Ruhul Quddus, Additional Deputy Commissioner of RMP, said the arrested persons were involved in railway ticket black marketing for long.
Such type of drives will be conducted against the malpractices in the days to come, he added.
A case was recorded with Boalia Model Police Station in this connection and the arrested persons along with the seized tickets were handed over to police, the police officer said.



