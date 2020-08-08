Covid-19 cases exceed 7,000 in Rangpur division





A total of 42,917 collected samples of Rangpur division were tested till Thursday night, and of them, 7,040 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of around 16.40 percent in the division. "The district-wise break up of the total 7,045 patients now stands at 1,818 in Rangpur, 375 in Panchagarh, 687 in Nilphamari, 445 in Lalmonirhat, 564 in Kurigram, 465 in Thakurgaon, 1,980 in Dinajpur and 706 in Gaibandha districts," Dr. Siddiqui said.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients continues to increase in recent weeks and rose to 5,042 with the healing of the highest number of 158 infected people in a day on Thursday in the division. "Currently, the average recovery rate among the total 7,040 infected patients stands around 71.62 percent in Rangpur division," Dr. Siddiqui said. The 5,042 recovered COVID-19 patients include 1,503 of Rangpur, 244 of Panchagarh, 632 of Nilphamari, 316 of Lalmonirhat, 305 of Kurigram, 274 of Thakurgaon, 1,368 of Dinajpur and 400 of Gaibandha districts. "With two more deaths reported from Dinajpur on Thursday, the total number of fatalities rose to 122 in all eight districts of the division," he said. The district-wise break up of the 122 fatalities stands at 32 in Rangpur, 42 in Dinajpur, 12 in Gaibandha, nine each in Nilphamari and Kurigram, eight in Thakurgaon and seven in Panchagarh and three in Lalmonirhat districts. "The average casualty rate among the total 7,040 infected patients currently stands at around 1.73 percent in the division," Dr. Siddiqui said. During the last 24 hours till 8 am today, 458 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 440 others released in the division. "Among the total 7,040 COVID-19 patients, 246 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after recovery of 5,042 patients and 122 deaths while 1,630 remaining in home isolations in the division," Dr. Siddiqui added.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan on Friday that a total of 63,420 people of the division were put in quarantines since the beginning, and of them, 58,677 released and 4,743 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines.

"Currently, we have a capacity of 2,552 beds at 25 quarantine and isolation centres and 13 beds with 13 ventilators at two intensive care units of two hospitals to provide treatments to the COVID-19 patients in the division," Dr. Khan said.

The government hospitals and other health services providing facilities of Rangpur division have 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff to face the COVID-19 situation. -BSS















