64.50pc Covid-19 patients recover in Khulna division





"A total of 8,721 COVID-19 patients healed till Thursday out of total 13,519 infected patients and the recovery rate stands at 64.50 percent," Divisional Director (Health) in Khulna division Dr. Rasheda Sultana said on Friday.

The district-wise break-up of the total 8,721 cured COVID-19 patients are 3,098 in Khulna, 1,324 in Kushtia, 1,196 in Jashore, 613 in Jhenaidah, 557 in Narail, 533 in Satkhira, 514 in Bagerhat, 386 in Chuadanga, 370 in Magura, and 130 in Meherpur.

Talking to BSS, Assistant Director (Health) Dr. Ferdoushi Akter said 248 more COVID-19 infected patients cured in the last 24 hours till today raising their total number to 8,721 in all 10 districts of the division.

Health officials said the total number of infected patients climbed to 13,519 as 280 new people were reported positive after testing 381 collected samples at three COVID-19 laboratories in the division during the last 24 hours till this noon.

Of the newly detected COVID-19 patients, 77 are in Jashore, 56 in Kushtia, 39 in Khulna, 30 in Chuadanga, 24 in Narail, 23 in Jhenaidah, 21 in Magura and 10 in Meherpur districts in the division.

Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas of the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.

Dr Ferdousi said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

She said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 13,581 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 8,957 were released.

The district-wise break-up of the patients stands at 4,592 are in Khulna, 2,099 in Jashore, 1,897 in Kushtia, 1,075 in Jhenaidah, 875 in Narail, 789 in Chuadanga, 780 in Satkhira, 637 in Bagerhat, 546 in Magura and 229 are in Meherpur.

"Among the total 13,519 coronavirus infected persons, 1,369 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 8,721 have recovered and 233 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division", Dr. Ferdousi said. With the four more deaths including

two in Kushtia, one each in Jashore and Khulna, the total number of fatalities now reached 233 in the division.

"The district-wise break-up of the fatalities remains at 71 in Khulna, 38 in Kushtia, 30 in Jashore, 22 in Satkhira, 17 in Jhenaidah, 15 in Bagerhat, 12 in Narail, 13 in Chuadanga, eight in Magura and seven in Meherpur under the division," she added.

Currently, the fatality rate among the total 13,519 COVID-19 patients stands at little over 1.72 percent in the division.

Dr. Rasheda Sultana said comprehensive steps have been taken to inspire the people in abiding by the health directives to prevent COVID-19 spread and provide health services to the infected patients to face the situation.

Utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the lethal virus, she added.









She called upon everyone for wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and abiding by all health directives set by the government to prevent further community transmission of COVID-19 infection in the division. -BSS





