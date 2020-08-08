

The Listener



Do you know why I started talking to you out of nowhere? You don't, do you? I need to talk to someone, to share my feelings. Yes, I know, that's not a good enough reason to intrude into your cloak of silence. But considering the way in which I started talking to you, without an invitation, that's the best answer I have. Plus, I have no one else to talk to. There is a lot to share. And another reason, not that I need one, really, well; you're the only one here. Okay?



So listen, listening is what you have been doing for the past couple of minutes and getting better at, I think. I have made a decision. You pretend to play some dramatic background music as I talk to add a flare to my words.



Listen again, you are the only being in this entire world, whom I can share everything. Literally everything! Not sure how to ask for your consent. So rhetorically asking, are you okay with that? I know the silence will only get louder if I stay silent, too.



Okay, I realize that you are too patient. But don't feel too special, this is the only area in which you can beat me!

Being pretentious and strikingly appropriate at the same time is a nice combination, no? It just crossed my mind. You are literally the only being on this earth who has my mind as an open book right in front of you, which probably none pick up to go through.



Or maybe, there is someone. Better say, was someone. You know, what happened last night? You were around, but unaware.



My sister is the only person with whom I could share everything. She is almost 7 years older than me and fortunately, age gap was never a problem for us. I never had friends at school. Whenever I shared my feelings with anyone, who I felt close enough, either they got shocked at my words or started making jokes about it. But my sister, she always listened. She never laughed. Whenever any of our teachers enters our classroom with an exam-paper, there are a few eyes that cruelly chase my paper to laugh at the score. I always try to hide myself as well as the exam paper from everyone's eyes. But, if somehow accidentally it gets caught by any of my 'blithe' classmates, that would be a significant reason behind one night with no sleep but tears. And guess what! My sister came out as the angel all the time that didn't let me become bitter because of the nastiness of my tormentors. I never make blunders when my sister is with me.



You know I'm crying, right? Can you see that? God can't. He can't see what He is tearing away from me. I can't find a way to make Him understand, a way to express the terrible emptiness, loneliness. God took away my sister, also my faith on Him. I'm still expecting to have her, that shoulder to lean on, to give me strength. You are the only being in this world to whom I could express these things other than my sister. I know you would never judge me, would never hurt me, never reprimand me. I rely on you. Thanks for listening and letting me open up.



Although the similarity between you and God, both of you keep listening and never reply directly, I would be more than happy and feel relieved to have you with me, for as long as the emptiness remains. Also, truth be told, given to me by the best gift I received, you're the worst gift.I can proudly claim that I rely on my sister and on an object which is not made up of blood and flesh just like the human is.











Ruth stopped reading, being interrupted, coming back to the reality. I have to return it to the owner, thought Ruth. Anticipating she would find the address of the owner, she immediately opened the index page. Unfortunately, the page was totally blank.



The writer is a sophomore, Anthropology department, BRAC University My mind, full of society's useless verbiage, says, "A shrewd mind talks less." So it's quite normal for me to take you as someone highly prudent. Not because you talk less, but because you don't talk. At all!Do you know why I started talking to you out of nowhere? You don't, do you? I need to talk to someone, to share my feelings. Yes, I know, that's not a good enough reason to intrude into your cloak of silence. But considering the way in which I started talking to you, without an invitation, that's the best answer I have. Plus, I have no one else to talk to. There is a lot to share. And another reason, not that I need one, really, well; you're the only one here. Okay?So listen, listening is what you have been doing for the past couple of minutes and getting better at, I think. I have made a decision. You pretend to play some dramatic background music as I talk to add a flare to my words.Listen again, you are the only being in this entire world, whom I can share everything. Literally everything! Not sure how to ask for your consent. So rhetorically asking, are you okay with that? I know the silence will only get louder if I stay silent, too.Okay, I realize that you are too patient. But don't feel too special, this is the only area in which you can beat me!Being pretentious and strikingly appropriate at the same time is a nice combination, no? It just crossed my mind. You are literally the only being on this earth who has my mind as an open book right in front of you, which probably none pick up to go through.Or maybe, there is someone. Better say, was someone. You know, what happened last night? You were around, but unaware.My sister is the only person with whom I could share everything. She is almost 7 years older than me and fortunately, age gap was never a problem for us. I never had friends at school. Whenever I shared my feelings with anyone, who I felt close enough, either they got shocked at my words or started making jokes about it. But my sister, she always listened. She never laughed. Whenever any of our teachers enters our classroom with an exam-paper, there are a few eyes that cruelly chase my paper to laugh at the score. I always try to hide myself as well as the exam paper from everyone's eyes. But, if somehow accidentally it gets caught by any of my 'blithe' classmates, that would be a significant reason behind one night with no sleep but tears. And guess what! My sister came out as the angel all the time that didn't let me become bitter because of the nastiness of my tormentors. I never make blunders when my sister is with me.You know I'm crying, right? Can you see that? God can't. He can't see what He is tearing away from me. I can't find a way to make Him understand, a way to express the terrible emptiness, loneliness. God took away my sister, also my faith on Him. I'm still expecting to have her, that shoulder to lean on, to give me strength. You are the only being in this world to whom I could express these things other than my sister. I know you would never judge me, would never hurt me, never reprimand me. I rely on you. Thanks for listening and letting me open up.Although the similarity between you and God, both of you keep listening and never reply directly, I would be more than happy and feel relieved to have you with me, for as long as the emptiness remains. Also, truth be told, given to me by the best gift I received, you're the worst gift.I can proudly claim that I rely on my sister and on an object which is not made up of blood and flesh just like the human is.Ruth stopped reading, being interrupted, coming back to the reality. I have to return it to the owner, thought Ruth. Anticipating she would find the address of the owner, she immediately opened the index page. Unfortunately, the page was totally blank.The writer is a sophomore, Anthropology department, BRAC University