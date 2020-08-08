Ardent welcome to a rainy day





Black, smoky and ghostlike; curling up into wavy shapes

Floating on its own pace, out of nowhere

Reassuring to treat nature with love.





Awed by a spell of rain! An Awaited one;

Took away all the drought of heart

That yearns for a rejuvenation of soul

A gust of wind awoke my inner mind.





All praises to the Almighty, for His creation;

For Nature found its true color; Rain,

A shower of blessings that befell

To mesmerize upon its grandeur.





Not all see the invisible beauty in it

Memories with happiness and sorrow

Are intertwined; hands are kept forward

To feel the essence of rain to the fullest.





The summer continues to give warmth,

The winter allows to enjoy the cool breeze,

The Autumn plays with light and shadow,

The Monsoon loves to offer solace in between.







The poet is a student of Department of English, Stamford University Bangladesh, Dhaka















