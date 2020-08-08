Video
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:40 PM
Literature

Ardent welcome to a rainy day

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Fariah Binte Khaled

Frightened by the roaring clouds above
Black, smoky and ghostlike; curling up into wavy shapes
Floating on its own pace, out of nowhere
Reassuring to treat nature with love.


Awed by a spell of rain! An Awaited one;
Took away all the drought of heart
That yearns for a rejuvenation of soul
A gust of wind awoke my inner mind.


All praises to the Almighty, for His creation;
For Nature found its true color; Rain,
A shower of blessings that befell
To mesmerize upon its grandeur.


Not all see the invisible beauty in it
Memories with happiness and sorrow
Are intertwined; hands are kept forward
To feel the essence of rain to the fullest.


The summer continues to give warmth,
The winter allows to enjoy the cool breeze,
The Autumn plays with light and shadow,
The Monsoon loves to offer solace in between.



The poet is a student of Department of English, Stamford University Bangladesh, Dhaka


