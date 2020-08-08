

She Stoops to Conquer

The plot of the play is made up of a main-plot and a sub-plot and the dramatist has shown great skill in interlinking the two to form a single whole. The main-plot consists of the Marlow-Kate Hardcastle love-story; the sub-plot deals with Hasting-Constance Neville love-story. The two stories are fused into a single whole by the intrigues of Tony Lumpkin, the step-son of Mr. Hardcastle. Tony is the most important and leading character in the play. It is he who initiates the action, as well as brings it to a successful conclusion. In many respect, he is the autobiographical representation of Goldsmith himself.

The entire action takes place in the residence of Mr. Hardcastle, a country Squire, or at the Three Pigeons, an inn, in close vicinity of his residence. The heroine of the main-story, Kate or Catherine, is his beloved daughter and Marlow is the son of his old friend Sir Charles Marlow. Constance Neville is the niece of his wife, Dorothy Hardcastle, and Tony Lumpkin is his step-son from the first husband of his wife. Marlow comes at Hardcastle's invitation and in obedience to the wishes of his father to court Kate Hardcastle.

Tony Lumpkin, fond of playing practical jokes, misdirects them to his own house as to an inn where they can pass the night in comfort. They, therefore, enter with full assurance and swagger, and order Mr. Hardcastle about, thinking he is the landlord. He, after all the reports of Marlow's modesty, is shocked by their behavior, but puts it down to youth and the manners of London. They in their turn cannot make out why he forces his company upon them.

Miss Neville recognises her lover Hastings and tells him the truth. So that Marlow may not leave them, they do not tell him the truth, but arrange an interview with Kate. Marlow is so nervous that Kate, who falls in love with him, despairs of ever winning him; so, taking advantage of Marlow's mistake about the house, she decides to stoop in order to conquer, and pretends to be a barmaid. Marlow's manners at once undergo a change for he is bold and forward in low company, though shy in the presence of ladies of status.

Hastings and Miss Neville, plan to elope, and Tony, out of gratitude at being left free, arranges to help them. A letter written to him by Hastings falls, however, into his mother's hands and she drags off her niece to her aunt Pedigree. Tony, seeing a chance to make up for his mistake, undertakes to drive them, and proceeds, not straight, but round and round, ending at the bottom of the garden where Hastings is waiting, as arranged. This prank is discovered by Mr. Hardcastle, who has learnt of the other trick of his from Sir Charles, just arrived.

Explanations follow; Marlow discovers the identity of his barmaid, and Tony is declared to have been of age all the time, his mother having hidden the fact to keep control of his fortune. He at once renounces all claims to his cousin, who is thus able to marry Hastings, while Tony is free to marry Bet Bouncer. The play ends with Mrs. Hardcastle's silent discomfiture. The future relationship of her and her husband is not hinted at, but as she will have no more fortunes to manage and he has done nothing to correct his own weakness, it may be presumed that it will perforce be much the same.

"She Stoops to Conquer" has given pleasure whenever it has been produced. The central story, endowed with an atmosphere at once natural and romantic, is full of that geniality and warmth which are continually such pleasing qualities in Goldsmith's work. The drama is certainly unsentimental without any parade of refined sensibilities even in its heroines, and it is 'pure comedy' throughout, eschewing tears and reforms. But it is also free from the sarcastic or satirical attitudes of Congreve or Wycherley, and it offers no view of high society, or modish wit.



