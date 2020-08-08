Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:39 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Women's Own

Selina Akhter: Tale of a C-19 frontline fighter

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Farhana Naznin

Selina Akhter: Tale of a C-19 frontline fighter

Selina Akhter: Tale of a C-19 frontline fighter

Dr Selina Akhter is the associate professor of the Microbiology Department of Jessore University of Science and Technology (JUST). Simultaneously a mother, teacher, researcher, Selina has been working in the Genome Center of the University after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country hard. When the sample of the Coronavirus has started coming from Jessore and other neighbourhood cities, Selina had to refrain herself visiting her family. It's always tough for her and her family, considering that she also maintains and looks after her family. As she has been working as the frontline Covid-19 fighter, her kids are being deprived of the motherly love. It always leaves her frustrated but at the same time, the duty and fight against the deadly virus kept her motivated.
"From the very early situation of Covid-19 pandemic, we didn't expect the coronavirus to spread so abruptly. The previous data on SARS and MARS were telling us to predict pandemic. When, we started to return our citizens from different countries, the inappropriate quarantine management and lack of preparedness was visible,"  she said.
"We, microbiologists knew that the situation will be crucial day by day. Being a virologist, our Vice Chancellor and faculties of Microbiology department in JUST were asking permission to work in the situation. We knew that the diagnosis and management of a virus is not that easy avoiding self exposure. Microbiologists are the only professionals who know the virus, who work with the virus and know the biosafety procedures to maintain. At the very first day, when we get the permission to work, I cannot resist myself to work at the frontline. If I let myself stay at the home in this crucial time, I should quit microbiology."
Selina however is fortunate enough to have her mother and sister beside her as those two ladies are taking care of her kids.
"As a microbiologist, we are handling microbes (viruses, bacteria) as a daily routine and we know the biosafety protocol to keep ourselves from exposure. But while working with highly contagious viruses, like SARS CoV 2, we should have some extra precautions. This is the reason why we are maintaining distances from family members also. During my work and quarantine period, I stayed apart from my family at a different place. I live with my parents and they are mainly taking care of my two kids (3 years old) which I am at office. Due to the lock down, my little sister (a school teacher) is taking care of them too. I am fortunate that my kids are so comfortable to them," she informed.
Staying away from the family and the kids might be tougher to gauge but she feels taking risk is worth as she has been doing it for the betterment of the humanity.




"When I wear my PPE and enter the lab, I just pray to my almighty so that HE grant all my efforts and woks and risk I am taking as good deeds. When I work, it just feels that I am working what I made for," she remarked.
"My family was staying at the campus residence while I worked in the Covid lab. During taking lunch or diner, I walked to the Covid camp (teachers' club has converted to the residence of Covid team) which is far from the residence but visible. My kids waited for hours at the window from the 6th floor of the residence and waved their hand while they see me. There was no time schedule for lunch and dinner and I didn't bring mobile in the lab, so they sometimes waited hours to see me. It is the tough time for every mother, who can see their kids waving their hands and sending flying kisses but cannot hug them in return days long."
Selina however said the need fund for the research of the genomic analysis of the Covid-19 as they want to see the consequences of Covid-19 infection in human body in depth.
"To be honest, I didn't have any other goal to achieve other than to serve for the people with my expertise. But, while working in the lab, we found out that there are so many works to do in this situation. We along with our team is now planning to do research. We have already started to apply for grants to fund the research. We focused on the genomic analysis of the virus and want to see the consequences of Covid-19 infection in human body in depth. Our team have already submitted some articles on viral genome analysis and working on regional epidemiology. We have also plan to analyze plasma protein and the sero conversion in critical patients."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Selina Akhter: Tale of a C-19 frontline fighter
Pedicure at home with ease
Subhra releases new Rabindra Sangeet album
Underprivileged people is getting support from Mobile Hospital
We need to love and to be loved
Virtual Wander Ventures 2020 one click away
Mantasha elected as president of WICCI
Mobile hospital for underprivileged women


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft