

Selina Akhter: Tale of a C-19 frontline fighter

"From the very early situation of Covid-19 pandemic, we didn't expect the coronavirus to spread so abruptly. The previous data on SARS and MARS were telling us to predict pandemic. When, we started to return our citizens from different countries, the inappropriate quarantine management and lack of preparedness was visible," she said.

"We, microbiologists knew that the situation will be crucial day by day. Being a virologist, our Vice Chancellor and faculties of Microbiology department in JUST were asking permission to work in the situation. We knew that the diagnosis and management of a virus is not that easy avoiding self exposure. Microbiologists are the only professionals who know the virus, who work with the virus and know the biosafety procedures to maintain. At the very first day, when we get the permission to work, I cannot resist myself to work at the frontline. If I let myself stay at the home in this crucial time, I should quit microbiology."

Selina however is fortunate enough to have her mother and sister beside her as those two ladies are taking care of her kids.

"As a microbiologist, we are handling microbes (viruses, bacteria) as a daily routine and we know the biosafety protocol to keep ourselves from exposure. But while working with highly contagious viruses, like SARS CoV 2, we should have some extra precautions. This is the reason why we are maintaining distances from family members also. During my work and quarantine period, I stayed apart from my family at a different place. I live with my parents and they are mainly taking care of my two kids (3 years old) which I am at office. Due to the lock down, my little sister (a school teacher) is taking care of them too. I am fortunate that my kids are so comfortable to them," she informed.

"When I wear my PPE and enter the lab, I just pray to my almighty so that HE grant all my efforts and woks and risk I am taking as good deeds. When I work, it just feels that I am working what I made for," she remarked.

"My family was staying at the campus residence while I worked in the Covid lab. During taking lunch or diner, I walked to the Covid camp (teachers' club has converted to the residence of Covid team) which is far from the residence but visible. My kids waited for hours at the window from the 6th floor of the residence and waved their hand while they see me. There was no time schedule for lunch and dinner and I didn't bring mobile in the lab, so they sometimes waited hours to see me. It is the tough time for every mother, who can see their kids waving their hands and sending flying kisses but cannot hug them in return days long."

Selina however said the need fund for the research of the genomic analysis of the Covid-19 as they want to see the consequences of Covid-19 infection in human body in depth.

"To be honest, I didn't have any other goal to achieve other than to serve for the people with my expertise. But, while working in the lab, we found out that there are so many works to do in this situation. We along with our team is now planning to do research. We have already started to apply for grants to fund the research. We focused on the genomic analysis of the virus and want to see the consequences of Covid-19 infection in human body in depth. Our team have already submitted some articles on viral genome analysis and working on regional epidemiology. We have also plan to analyze plasma protein and the sero conversion in critical patients." Dr Selina Akhter is the associate professor of the Microbiology Department of Jessore University of Science and Technology (JUST). Simultaneously a mother, teacher, researcher, Selina has been working in the Genome Center of the University after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country hard. 