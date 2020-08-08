

Chopped Masala Beef

2 cups of cubed onions

8pieceof garlic slices

1 tablespoon of ginger slices

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon of chili powder

6-7 dried red chilies, chopped

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of cumin powder

Salt as needed

1 cup of soybean oil

8 cardamoms

4-5 cinnamon sticks

4-5 cloves

2-3 bay leaves

1/2 cup of tokdoi(Plain yoghurt)

1/2 teaspoon of sugar

Chopped Masala Beef

Mix in all the ingredients, excluding sugar, and marinate for 30 minutes.

Heat a saucepan and add the mixture. Stir and cook on high heat for 20 minutes.

When the water released dries up and the oil starts to simmer, add 2 cups of water.

Now cook on medium heat for 40 minutes till the meat is cooked. If necessary, 1 more cup of water can be mixed. Stir during cooking. When the meat becomes soft, add sugar and cook for another five minutes and serve with parota or polao.





Chopped Masala Beef

Mutton Muglai Chap

Ingredients

1 kgMutton Ribs (Cut into 1 inch thick pieces)

1 medium white onion, roughly chopped

5 medium garlic cloves, crushed

1 medium lime, juiced (about 4 teaspoons)

1 tablespoons salt

1 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 medium tomatoes

Olive oil

Water as per needs

Plain yogurt, for marinade

Coriander leaves, for serving

Method:

Trim any excess fat from the ribs, cut into 1-inch slice, and place in a large bowl.

Place onion, garlic, lime juice, salt, pepper, and cumin, in a food processor and process until smooth. Pour mixture over meat, toss to coat, cover and marinate 30 minutes up to 6 hours in the refrigerator. When ready to cook, heat grill to medium heat (350 degrees F) and oil well. In a small bowl and the tomatoes, drizzle with oil, season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat thoroughly. Place meat and tomatoes on grill. Cook meat, turning once, until charred and medium-rare, about 7 to 10 minutes, or until blistered and soft. Remove meat from skewers and garnish with coriander leaf, onion, tomato salad.

















1 kg of cubed beef (½ X ½)2 cups of cubed onions8pieceof garlic slices1 tablespoon of ginger slices1 teaspoon of coriander powder1/2 teaspoon of chili powder6-7 dried red chilies, chopped1 teaspoon of turmeric powder1 teaspoon of cumin powderSalt as needed1 cup of soybean oil8 cardamoms4-5 cinnamon sticks4-5 cloves2-3 bay leaves1/2 cup of tokdoi(Plain yoghurt)1/2 teaspoon of sugarMethod:Mix in all the ingredients, excluding sugar, and marinate for 30 minutes.Heat a saucepan and add the mixture. Stir and cook on high heat for 20 minutes.When the water released dries up and the oil starts to simmer, add 2 cups of water.Now cook on medium heat for 40 minutes till the meat is cooked. If necessary, 1 more cup of water can be mixed. Stir during cooking. When the meat becomes soft, add sugar and cook for another five minutes and serve with parota or polao.Mutton Muglai ChapIngredients1 kgMutton Ribs (Cut into 1 inch thick pieces)1 medium white onion, roughly chopped5 medium garlic cloves, crushed1 medium lime, juiced (about 4 teaspoons)1 tablespoons salt1 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper1/2 teaspoons ground cumin1 medium tomatoesOlive oilWater as per needsPlain yogurt, for marinadeCoriander leaves, for servingMethod:Trim any excess fat from the ribs, cut into 1-inch slice, and place in a large bowl.Place onion, garlic, lime juice, salt, pepper, and cumin, in a food processor and process until smooth. Pour mixture over meat, toss to coat, cover and marinate 30 minutes up to 6 hours in the refrigerator. When ready to cook, heat grill to medium heat (350 degrees F) and oil well. In a small bowl and the tomatoes, drizzle with oil, season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat thoroughly. Place meat and tomatoes on grill. Cook meat, turning once, until charred and medium-rare, about 7 to 10 minutes, or until blistered and soft. Remove meat from skewers and garnish with coriander leaf, onion, tomato salad.