Recipe
Chopped Masala Beef
1 kg of cubed beef (½ X ½)
2 cups of cubed onions
8pieceof garlic slices
1 tablespoon of ginger slices
1 teaspoon of coriander powder
1/2 teaspoon of chili powder
6-7 dried red chilies, chopped
1 teaspoon of turmeric powder
1 teaspoon of cumin powder
Salt as needed
1 cup of soybean oil
8 cardamoms
4-5 cinnamon sticks
4-5 cloves
2-3 bay leaves
1/2 cup of tokdoi(Plain yoghurt)
1/2 teaspoon of sugar
Method:
Mix in all the ingredients, excluding sugar, and marinate for 30 minutes.
Heat a saucepan and add the mixture. Stir and cook on high heat for 20 minutes.
When the water released dries up and the oil starts to simmer, add 2 cups of water.
Now cook on medium heat for 40 minutes till the meat is cooked. If necessary, 1 more cup of water can be mixed. Stir during cooking. When the meat becomes soft, add sugar and cook for another five minutes and serve with parota or polao.
Mutton Muglai Chap
Ingredients
1 kgMutton Ribs (Cut into 1 inch thick pieces)
1 medium white onion, roughly chopped
5 medium garlic cloves, crushed
1 medium lime, juiced (about 4 teaspoons)
1 tablespoons salt
1 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 medium tomatoes
Olive oil
Water as per needs
Plain yogurt, for marinade
Coriander leaves, for serving
Method:
Trim any excess fat from the ribs, cut into 1-inch slice, and place in a large bowl.
Place onion, garlic, lime juice, salt, pepper, and cumin, in a food processor and process until smooth. Pour mixture over meat, toss to coat, cover and marinate 30 minutes up to 6 hours in the refrigerator. When ready to cook, heat grill to medium heat (350 degrees F) and oil well. In a small bowl and the tomatoes, drizzle with oil, season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat thoroughly. Place meat and tomatoes on grill. Cook meat, turning once, until charred and medium-rare, about 7 to 10 minutes, or until blistered and soft. Remove meat from skewers and garnish with coriander leaf, onion, tomato salad.