Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:39 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Chopped Masala Beef

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Ingredients

Chopped Masala Beef

Chopped Masala Beef

1 kg of cubed beef (½ X ½)
2 cups of cubed onions
8pieceof garlic slices
1 tablespoon of ginger slices
1 teaspoon of coriander powder
1/2 teaspoon of chili powder
6-7 dried red chilies, chopped
1 teaspoon of turmeric powder
1 teaspoon of cumin powder
Salt as needed
1 cup of soybean oil
8 cardamoms
4-5 cinnamon sticks
4-5 cloves
2-3 bay leaves
1/2 cup of tokdoi(Plain yoghurt)
1/2 teaspoon of sugar
Chopped Masala Beef

Chopped Masala Beef

Method:
Mix in all the ingredients, excluding sugar, and marinate for 30 minutes.
Heat a saucepan and add the mixture. Stir and cook on high heat for 20 minutes.
When the water released dries up and the oil starts to simmer, add 2 cups of water.
Now cook on medium heat for 40 minutes till the meat is cooked. If necessary, 1 more cup of water can be mixed. Stir during cooking. When the meat becomes soft, add sugar and cook for another five minutes and serve with parota or polao.


Chopped Masala Beef

Chopped Masala Beef


Mutton Muglai Chap
Ingredients
1 kgMutton Ribs (Cut into 1 inch thick pieces)
1 medium white onion, roughly chopped
5 medium garlic cloves, crushed
1 medium lime, juiced (about 4 teaspoons)
1 tablespoons salt
1 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 medium tomatoes
Olive oil
Water as per needs
Plain yogurt, for marinade
Coriander leaves, for serving
Method:
Trim any excess fat from the ribs, cut into 1-inch slice, and place in a large bowl.
Place onion, garlic, lime juice, salt, pepper, and cumin, in a food processor and process until smooth. Pour mixture over meat, toss to coat, cover and marinate 30 minutes up to 6 hours in the refrigerator. When ready to cook, heat grill to medium heat (350 degrees F) and oil well. In a small bowl and the tomatoes, drizzle with oil, season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat thoroughly. Place meat and tomatoes on grill. Cook meat, turning once, until charred and medium-rare, about 7 to 10 minutes, or until blistered and soft. Remove meat from skewers and garnish with coriander leaf, onion, tomato salad.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Wardrobe for the rainy season
Chopped Masala Beef
Loveleen Cafe & Restaurant starts journey
Sajina: The worldâ€™s most nutritious vegetable
Eid Special Recipe
A talk with prominent singer, composer & music director Tamim Islam
Radisson Blu Dhaka receives SGS validation for cleanliness
Anjanâ€™s Eid-ul-Azha collections


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft