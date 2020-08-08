Loveleen Cafe & Restaurant starts journey





The Chief Executive Officer of Loveleen Cafe and Restaurant Emdad Hossian told that - it has been an disastrous situation due to the Corona pandemic. And we must strictly maintain the Health-Safety policies and we have to ensure premium quality healthy food for our valued clients. Thus we have started Loveleen Cafe and Restaurant. With attractive decoration and maintaining Social Distancing, we have ensured facility for sitting arrangement of around 100 guests together.

We have engaged our best effort to ensure top quality, tasty, healthy, mouth-watering local and international cuisine for our valued guests.

Ensuring the slogan - Stay at Home unless it's absolutely necessary, Loveleen Cafe and Restaurant have initiated online order system since the opening. Food can be ordered and will be delivered at your home through the reputed Food Apps of Dhaka such as Food Panda, Pathao, Sohoj, Hungry Naki etc.















Loveleen Cafe and Restaurant started their journey as one of the finest food outlets in Dhaka City. Located in Shah Makhdum Avenue, Uttara, Sector 12, Loveleen Cafe and Restaurant is dedicated to serve the best quality healthy food within a reasonable price, strictly maintaining the Health safety policies and Social Distancing policies of the New Normal Trend due to the Corona pandemic. The formal inauguration of the Restaurant was done by Mrs. Hosne Ara Begum, the mother of the Chief Executive Officer of the Restaurant Emdad Hossain. Md. Sharifur Rahman, the Commissioner of Ward No. 51, Uttara, Dhaka, along with other dignitaries, invited guests, friends, well-wishers, journalists were also present the inauguration programme.The Chief Executive Officer of Loveleen Cafe and Restaurant Emdad Hossian told that - it has been an disastrous situation due to the Corona pandemic. And we must strictly maintain the Health-Safety policies and we have to ensure premium quality healthy food for our valued clients. Thus we have started Loveleen Cafe and Restaurant. With attractive decoration and maintaining Social Distancing, we have ensured facility for sitting arrangement of around 100 guests together.We have engaged our best effort to ensure top quality, tasty, healthy, mouth-watering local and international cuisine for our valued guests.Ensuring the slogan - Stay at Home unless it's absolutely necessary, Loveleen Cafe and Restaurant have initiated online order system since the opening. Food can be ordered and will be delivered at your home through the reputed Food Apps of Dhaka such as Food Panda, Pathao, Sohoj, Hungry Naki etc.