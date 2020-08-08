Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:39 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Life & Style

This Week

Loveleen Cafe & Restaurant starts journey

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Life & Style Desk

Loveleen Cafe and Restaurant started their journey as one of the finest food outlets in Dhaka City. Located in Shah Makhdum Avenue, Uttara, Sector 12, Loveleen Cafe and Restaurant is dedicated to serve the best quality healthy food within a reasonable price, strictly maintaining the Health safety policies and Social Distancing policies of the New Normal Trend due to the Corona pandemic. The formal inauguration of the Restaurant was done by Mrs. Hosne Ara Begum, the mother of the Chief Executive Officer of the Restaurant Emdad Hossain. Md. Sharifur Rahman, the Commissioner of Ward No. 51, Uttara, Dhaka, along with other dignitaries, invited guests, friends, well-wishers, journalists were also present the inauguration programme.
The Chief Executive Officer of Loveleen Cafe and Restaurant Emdad Hossian told that - it has been an disastrous situation due to the Corona pandemic. And we must strictly maintain the Health-Safety policies  and we have to ensure premium quality healthy food for our valued clients. Thus we have started Loveleen Cafe and Restaurant. With attractive decoration and maintaining Social Distancing, we have ensured facility for sitting arrangement of around 100 guests together.
We have engaged our best effort to ensure top quality, tasty, healthy, mouth-watering local and international cuisine for our valued guests.
Ensuring the slogan - Stay at Home unless it's absolutely necessary, Loveleen Cafe and Restaurant have initiated online order system since the opening. Food can be ordered and will be delivered at your home through the reputed Food Apps of Dhaka such as Food Panda, Pathao, Sohoj, Hungry Naki etc.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wardrobe for the rainy season
Chopped Masala Beef
Loveleen Cafe & Restaurant starts journey
Sajina: The world’s most nutritious vegetable
Eid Special Recipe
A talk with prominent singer, composer & music director Tamim Islam
Radisson Blu Dhaka receives SGS validation for cleanliness
Anjan’s Eid-ul-Azha collections


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft