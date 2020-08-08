

Sajina: The world’s most nutritious vegetable

The Moringa tree is native to India but also grows in Asia, Africa and South America; it is now widely cultivated and has become naturalized in many locations in the tropics; called "Malunggay" in the Philippines,"Sajina" in the Indian Subcontinent, and "Moringa Oleifera" in the scientific name. It is regarded as one of the most nutrient-dense plants. According to Dr. Lydia M. Marero of the Food and Nutrition Research Institute of the Philippines, Moringa Oleifera is one of the world's most useful plants. It is used as food, effective flocculant or water treatment, antibiotic, source of oil and coagulant for turbid waters & also called mother's ally and miracle vegetable by many who know its beneficial uses. It is easy to plant and is available year-round and very rich in healthy antioxidants and bioactive plant compounds; every part of the moringa tree has abundant nutritional and healing benefits, and has been used as food and medicine for many centuries.

Sajina tree contains approximately 20 types of amino acids, 46 types of antioxidants and 36 anti-inflammatory compounds which makes "Moringa Leaf" as the best natural nutritional supplement.

The following figure shows the gram per gram comparative nutritious values of fresh Sajina leaves:

The benefits of Moringa are listed below:

* Moringa seed oil is beneficial for protecting hair against free radicals and keeps it clean and healthy. It also contains protein, that means it is helpful in protecting skin cells from damage. It can be successful in curing skin infections and boost the hair.

* Moringa appears to protect the liver against damage caused by anti-tubercular drugs and can quicken its repair process.

* There are various parts of the moringa plant which are being used for health reasons. For one, the leaves of this plant proved to be a good source of calcium, iron, ascorbic acid, phosphorous and other parts such as the seeds, pods, flowers have been regarded to nutrient as anti-oxidant, anti-diabetic, circulatory stimulations and such other activities.

* Moringa leaves are a good source of bio available quality protein & dietary fiber and source of vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin B1, vitaminB2, vitaminB3, vitaminB6, ascorbic acid (vitamin C), vitamin E, macro minerals and trace minerals.

* Moringa extracts might help treat some stomach disorders such as constipation, gastritis, ulcerative colitis and antibacterial properties of moringa can help inhibit the growth of various pathogens and vitamin B helps with digestion.

* It acts as a great natural sleeping aid because it contains the unique natural compound. It lowers our blood sugar levels and soothes our digestive system and has a depressive effect on our central nervous system, acting as a muscle relaxant. moringa also helps to stay asleep for much longer.

* The anti-inflammatory properties of moringa may be effective in preventing edema from developing. Moringa also contains calcium and phosphorous, which help for making bones healthier. It's also packed with antioxidant substances that can protect cells from damage and may boost immune system. some of these antioxidants can also lower blood pressure and reduce fat in the blood and body.

* Leaf extracts showed the growth of pancreatic cancer cells and helped chemotherapy work better. In lab tests show that moringa leaves, bark and roots all have anti-cancer effects that might lead to new drugs.

Nutritionists said that an ounce of moringa has the same vitamin C content as seven oranges. It has been recognized and accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as one of the four dietary antioxidants,the others being vitamin E, beta-carotene and selenium. Moringa is highly nutritious and can be consumed as a powder,pill,extract. However, those who are health conscious can make these aregular part of your diet to reap health benefits.

The writer is a B. Pharm Student at Department of Pharmacy Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University















