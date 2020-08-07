Dhaka to send medical team, food to Beirut





"Bangladesh stands ready to provide any emergency support to Lebanon, if necessary," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At least four Bangladeshis were killed and 100 others, including 21 members of Bangladesh Navy, were also injured. Over 100 people were killed and 4,000 injured in Beirut, capital of Lebanon. The country had been facing political and economic crisis.

Some 1,50,000 Bangladesh nationals work in a number of sectors in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen talked to Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe on Wednesday night and expressed sympathies and condolences over the incident and damages.

He expressed gratitude to the government of Lebanon for providing necessary supports, including treatment to Bangladeshis injured in the explosions.

Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut confirmed the death off our Bangladeshis citing hospital sources while the ISPR confirmed the injuries of the Bangladesh Navy personnel.

The Embassy also urged all to inform it through its hotline number if they come to know of any more casualties.

In a video message, Bangladesh Ambassadorto Lebanon Major General Md Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is getting updated information on overall situation in Lebanon.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry are giving necessary directives on treatment, financial support to Bangladeshis and other issues.

























