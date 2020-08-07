Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:12 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Mind your own issues: India to neighbours

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

NEW DELHI, Aug 6: A day after the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday requested other nations, including those in India's neighbourhood, to refrain from commenting on India's internal matters, especially regarding Jammu and Kashmir.
He also said that India was a parliamentary democracy and the decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was taken after detailed discussion in Parliament and with the support of majority of the members.
He made these remarks while delivering the first Sushma Swaraj Memorial Lecture, organised by Panjab University, according to an official statement. His comments come close on the heels of China making fresh attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council.
The Ministry of External Affairs has said that New Delhi      "firmly" rejects Beijing's "interference" in the country's internal affairs. According to the statement, "Naidu wanted other nations to mind their own issues rather than interfering in the affairs of other countries." Referring to the feelings expressed by the late Sushma Swaraj on Article 370 before her death, the vice president said that as the external affairs minister, she used to articulate India's position quite efficiently and in a "sweet and sober manner".
"But at the same time, she used to convey the stand of the country in a firm manner," the statement said quoting him. Paying tributes to Swaraj, he described her as an ideal Indian woman. She was an able administrator who left an indelible imprint on every position she had held, he said.
Urging young politicians to look up to her as a role model and emulate her qualities, Naidu said Swaraj was a wonderful human being, who was always considerate and prompt in her response to any request, be it friends, supporters or people at large. "The fact that she was elected to Lok Sabha on seven occasions and to the assembly thrice shows how immensely popular she was with the people," he said.
Referring to her qualities, he said her wit, humane nature and promptness in responding to any problem were in full display on the social media when she was the external affairs minister. The vice president said she was loved by millions of countrymen and was one of the most popular Indian foreign ministers in recent times.
Naidu said she was a passionate nationalist and always expressed her views in a forthright manner. Describing Swaraj as an epitome of Indian culture, the vice president said she was a blend of modern thinking and traditional values.
The vice president said Swaraj used to be like a family member and recalled how she used to visit him and tie rakhi on Raksha Bandhan. "Remembering our cherished bonding, I became emotional when the country celebrated the festival a few days ago," he said. Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj was present on the occasion.     -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 lakh displaced in Beirut after huge explosion
Dhaka to send medical team, food to Beirut
Mind your own issues: India to neighbours
ACC summons ex-health DG
coronavirus update
Will any action be taken against Cox’s Bazar SP?
All govt staff asked to attend office
OC Pradip, Insp Liakat, 5 others placed on 7-day remand


Latest News
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa family heads for huge election win
BB clarifies instructions to ease refinance process for banks
Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred 1971 Indian soldiers
RAB will investigate the sensitive case impartially: Spokesman
Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits
Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Most Read News
OC Pradeep Kumar arrested
Ex-Law Secy Abu Saleh passes away
39 more deaths recorded in country
OC Pradeep, 6 others sent to jail
Solvent, educated female fraudsters!
Arrest warrant issued against OC Pradeep, 8 others
BD to send emergency food, medical team to Lebanon
Clash kills one, hurts 5 in N'ganj
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
'Coronavirus now affects kidney, abdomen more than lungs in Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft