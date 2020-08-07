ACC summons ex-health DG





Regent Hospital and DGHS.

Abul Kalam Azad has been summoned for questioning at the ACC office on August 12 and 13. On Thursday ACC Director Mir Zainul Abedin Shibli and Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilla summoned him through separate letters.

ACC Assistant Director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharjee said, the commission would interrogate him on August 12 and 13 over the irregularities regarding the agreement between Regent Hospital and DGHS.

Mir Zainul Abedin Shibli summoned recently the ex-DG to appear before the ACC on August 12 and give a statement. The letter mentions that, if Abul Kalam failed to appear at the appointed time and give a statement, he would be deemed to have no statement regarding the allegations. On the other hand, the ACC director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilla signed another letter to the Abul Kalam Azad to appear before ACC on August 13. One letter signed by ACC's Director Mir Md Zainul Abedin Shebly says that there are allegations against Azad of misappropriating huge amount of money through procurement of substandard masks, PPE and other equipment for doctors involved in Covid-19 treatment.























The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned former Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad for quizzing over scams related to N95 mask and irregularities regarding the agreement betweenRegent Hospital and DGHS.Abul Kalam Azad has been summoned for questioning at the ACC office on August 12 and 13. On Thursday ACC Director Mir Zainul Abedin Shibli and Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilla summoned him through separate letters.ACC Assistant Director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharjee said, the commission would interrogate him on August 12 and 13 over the irregularities regarding the agreement between Regent Hospital and DGHS.Mir Zainul Abedin Shibli summoned recently the ex-DG to appear before the ACC on August 12 and give a statement. The letter mentions that, if Abul Kalam failed to appear at the appointed time and give a statement, he would be deemed to have no statement regarding the allegations. On the other hand, the ACC director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilla signed another letter to the Abul Kalam Azad to appear before ACC on August 13. One letter signed by ACC's Director Mir Md Zainul Abedin Shebly says that there are allegations against Azad of misappropriating huge amount of money through procurement of substandard masks, PPE and other equipment for doctors involved in Covid-19 treatment.