Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:12 AM
latest
Home Front Page

ACC summons ex-health DG

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned former Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad for quizzing over scams related to N95 mask and irregularities regarding the agreement between
Regent Hospital and DGHS.
Abul Kalam Azad has been summoned for questioning at the ACC office on August 12 and 13. On Thursday ACC Director Mir Zainul Abedin Shibli and Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilla summoned him through separate letters.
ACC Assistant Director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharjee said, the commission would interrogate him on August 12 and 13 over the irregularities regarding the agreement between Regent Hospital and DGHS.
Mir Zainul Abedin Shibli summoned recently the ex-DG to appear before the ACC on August 12 and give a statement. The letter mentions that, if Abul Kalam failed to appear at the appointed time and give a statement, he would be deemed to have no statement regarding the allegations. On the other hand, the ACC director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilla signed another letter to the Abul Kalam Azad to appear before ACC on August 13.  One letter signed by ACC's Director Mir Md Zainul Abedin Shebly says that there are allegations against Azad of misappropriating huge amount of money through procurement of substandard masks, PPE and other equipment for doctors involved in Covid-19 treatment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 lakh displaced in Beirut after huge explosion
Dhaka to send medical team, food to Beirut
Mind your own issues: India to neighbours
ACC summons ex-health DG
coronavirus update
Will any action be taken against Cox’s Bazar SP?
All govt staff asked to attend office
OC Pradip, Insp Liakat, 5 others placed on 7-day remand


Latest News
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa family heads for huge election win
BB clarifies instructions to ease refinance process for banks
Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred 1971 Indian soldiers
RAB will investigate the sensitive case impartially: Spokesman
Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits
Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Most Read News
OC Pradeep Kumar arrested
Ex-Law Secy Abu Saleh passes away
39 more deaths recorded in country
OC Pradeep, 6 others sent to jail
Solvent, educated female fraudsters!
Arrest warrant issued against OC Pradeep, 8 others
BD to send emergency food, medical team to Lebanon
Clash kills one, hurts 5 in N'ganj
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
'Coronavirus now affects kidney, abdomen more than lungs in Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft