Will any action be taken against Cox’s Bazar SP?





His statement contradicts intelligence reports and is premature before the investigation by high-level probe committee formed by the government.

ABM Masud Hossain, the top law enforcing authority of the district, told media after the killing that "Police reportedly heard that 2 to 3 people wearing Burkha-type clothes had got down from a hill in Shaplapur area and got into a car. "When the police personnel stopped and tried to search the vehicle, one of the passengers showed his gun and attempted to open fire at the policemen. Therefore, the police officials shot him to defend themselves," the SP added.

Two cases have been filed against the deceased Major Sinha and his associates. Without the SP's knowledge local police could not file such a case, according to local sources.

The SP gave TV interview and told the media that local police informed him of the incident. Without verifying the incident how can he defend the crossfire story when Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal refused to make any comment to the media saying that before investigation he does not like to make any statement that may influence the probe.

After the killing the police conducted a search at the rest house where Sinha and his associates were staying. Fifty pieces of yaba pills, some weed and 2 bottles of foreign liquor were recovered from their possession, the SP said. The SP also said that after a search of Sinha's vehicle police found 50 yaba pills, some marijuana and two bottles of foreign liquor.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Sunday that 'Incident or accident whatever we call, something has happened and an investigation is going on for that. After the end of investigation we will be able to tell it clearly... action will be taken after investigation,' Kamal told journalists at his residence.

The retired army officers at a media briefing organised at the Retired Armed Forces Officers' Welfare Association, Bangladesh (RAOWA) Club in Dhaka on Wednesday demanded that all the accused, including Officer-in-Charge Pradip Kumar Das, be arrested and sent to jail. The superintendent of police in Cox's Bazar be withdrawn, they demanded.

A local fisherman said at least 200 people were killed by law enforcers on the marine drive in the past one year. But, no one dared to raise a voice against it. He said plainclothes were seen collecting information over the incident in the locality, but people kept mum in fear of 'crossfire'. Police claimed that most of the killed are listed yaba traders by the Home Ministry.

Citing media reports, it said that at least 287 people were killed in 'gunfights' alone in Cox's Bazar in anti-drug drives which began on May 4 in 2018.

Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Police Station, Pradip Kumar Das, who has recently been relieved of his duties have close relation with the former Awami League lawmaker Abdur Rahman Bodi, widely known as a yaba godfather, the local people alleged.

Earlier a case was filed a case by Sharmin Shahriar Ferdousi, elder sister of Sinha, with the Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

A court here has refused bail to Pradip Kumar Das, former OC of Teknaf Police Station, and six other policemen, for allegedly shooting dead former army Major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

The court placed Pradip Kumar Das, Liakat Ali, former in-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre, who fired at Sinha, sub-inspector Nanda Lal Rakkhit and four others on a seven-day remand each for questioning. The Court also issued arrested warrants for two others who did not surrender.



















