All govt staff asked to attend office





The Cabinet Division on Thursday directed all ministries, divisions and other public offices and institutions that all government officials and employees would have to work from 9:00am to 5:00pm with their presence in offices.

With the announcement of the Cabinet Division, all officials and employees have to attend their respective offices from now onwards.

About the matter, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told journalists that they have already given necessary directives to all ministries and divisions on the issues.

The ministries and divisions have already asked their officials and employees for attending office from 9:00am to 5:00pm every day except on holidays.

However, officials of many ministries have already started full time work with presence at the offices and other ministries and divisions are taking preparations to run offices with the presence of all officials and employees, he said, adding that elderly, sick and pregnant officials have been asked not to attend their offices.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 26 to May 31. After the end of 66 days shutdown, the government decided to open offices and mass transportation on a limited scale across the country. Only 25 per cent officials and employees had to be present at their offices and the rest of them had to work from home.

Secretary of Public Administrations Sheikh Yousuf Harun said the Cabinet Division has already asked all ministries and divisions verbally that all have to attend offices from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

"We have already asked our officials and employees verbally for their presence in the office. All officers would have to work from 9:00 to 5:00pm. If needed, they would have to be present in their office over that time. But old age, pregnant and sick officials are not allowed to attend offices," he added. On July 16, all wings chiefs of secondary and Higher Secondary Division would have to present in their offices every day.



















