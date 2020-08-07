Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:12 AM
latest
Home Front Page

All govt staff asked to attend office

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

All government officials and employees will now have to attend office every day as its previous decision of running offices with the presence of 25 per cent officials and employees has been withdrawn.
The Cabinet Division on Thursday directed all ministries, divisions and other public offices and institutions that all government officials and employees would have to work from 9:00am to 5:00pm with their presence in offices.
With the announcement of the Cabinet Division, all officials and employees have to attend their respective offices from now onwards.
About the matter, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told journalists that they have already given necessary directives to all ministries and divisions on the issues.
The ministries and divisions have already asked their officials and employees for attending office from 9:00am to 5:00pm every day except on holidays.
However, officials of many ministries have already started full time work with presence at the offices and other ministries and divisions are taking preparations to run offices with the presence of all officials and employees, he said, adding that elderly, sick and pregnant officials have been asked not to attend their offices.
The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 26 to May 31. After the end of 66 days shutdown, the government decided to open offices and mass transportation on a limited scale across the country. Only 25 per cent officials and employees had to be present at their offices and the rest of them had to work from home.
Secretary of Public Administrations Sheikh Yousuf Harun said the Cabinet Division has already asked all ministries and divisions verbally that all have to attend offices from 9:00am to 5:00pm.
"We have already asked our officials and employees verbally for their presence in the office. All officers would have to work from 9:00 to 5:00pm. If needed, they would have to be present in their office over that time. But old age, pregnant and sick officials are not allowed to attend offices," he added. On July 16, all wings chiefs of secondary and Higher Secondary Division would have to present in their offices every day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 lakh displaced in Beirut after huge explosion
Dhaka to send medical team, food to Beirut
Mind your own issues: India to neighbours
ACC summons ex-health DG
coronavirus update
Will any action be taken against Cox’s Bazar SP?
All govt staff asked to attend office
OC Pradip, Insp Liakat, 5 others placed on 7-day remand


Latest News
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa family heads for huge election win
BB clarifies instructions to ease refinance process for banks
Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred 1971 Indian soldiers
RAB will investigate the sensitive case impartially: Spokesman
Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits
Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Most Read News
OC Pradeep Kumar arrested
Ex-Law Secy Abu Saleh passes away
39 more deaths recorded in country
OC Pradeep, 6 others sent to jail
Solvent, educated female fraudsters!
Arrest warrant issued against OC Pradeep, 8 others
BD to send emergency food, medical team to Lebanon
Clash kills one, hurts 5 in N'ganj
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
'Coronavirus now affects kidney, abdomen more than lungs in Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft