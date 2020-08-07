OC Pradip, Insp Liakat, 5 others placed on 7-day remand



Cox's Bazar, Aug 6: A court here has refused bail to Pradip Kumar Das, former OC of Teknaf Police Station, and six other policemen, for allegedly shooting dead former army Major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.The court placed Pradip Kumar Das, Liakat Ali, former in-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre, who fired at Sinha and sub-inspector Nanda Lal Rakkhit and four others on a seven-day remand for questioning. The Court also issued arrested warrants for two others who did not surrender.Earlier, Cox's Bazar Chief Judicial Magistrate M Helaluddin passed the order rejecting their bail prayers. Accused Pradeep Kumar Das was taken to the court under police custody at 5:00pm on Thursday.They were taken to the court under police escort, hours after arrest warrants were issued against Pradeep Kumar Das and seven other policemen of the Teknaf Police Station. A case was recorded over the death of the retired army officer on Wednesday. Additional members of the law enforcing agencies were deployed in the court premises. A large number of people thronged the DeputyCommissioner's office compound when the accused were brought to the court.Six accused were produced before the court amid tight security, half-an-hour of their surrender before the Teknaf Police Station. Two other accused are yet to surrender, according to sources.The accused also include Inspector Liakat Ali, former in-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre who fired the fatal shots, sub-inspector Nanda Lal Rakkhit, sub-inspector Tutul, assistant sub-inspector Liton Mia, and constables Shafanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah Al Mamun and Mohammad Mostafa.Pradeep Kumar Das surrendered on Thursday, hours after a Chattogram court issued warrants of the arrest of nine policemen, including the OC.Sharmin Shahriar Ferdousi, elder sister of Sinha, filed the case with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday.The court also gave the responsibility to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to investigate the case. Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post at night on July 31.Later, two people were arrested and two cases filed in this regard, Superintendent of Police ABM Masud Hossain said Saturday.The Ministry of Home Affairs formed a four-member committee, headed by Mizanur Rahman, additional divisional commissioner (development), on August 2.The authorities on Sunday suspended 21 police officers, including the in-charge of Baharchhara police outpost, in connection with the killing.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday assured the mother of Major Sinha of proper investigation into the murder of her son and the trial of his killers.