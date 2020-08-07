Army-Police jt patrol to be deployed in Cox’s Bazar





To keep the law and order situation normal in Cox's Bazar and restore the confidence of all, Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed and Inspector General of Police Benazir

Ahmed have agreed to conduct a joint patrol there. They have given necessary instructions to their respective forces to this end, an ISPR press release said on Thursday.

The Army Chief and the IGP hoped that fair investigation into the killing of Sinha and ensuring exemplary punishment to those involved in the murder will make the existing mutual trust between the two forces deepened and strengthened further, the press release said.

As per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a high-level joint probe committee was constituted, which started its probe on August 4.

On Wednesday, the Army Chief and the IGP visited Cox's Bazar and exchanged views with the local officers of their respective forces and gave necessary instructions. They also addressed a joint press conference there.























