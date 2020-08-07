Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:11 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Army-Police jt patrol to be deployed in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

A joint patrol of Bangladesh Army and Police will be deployed in Cox's Bazar, aiming to keep the law and order situation normal there in the wake of the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
To keep the law and order situation normal in Cox's Bazar and restore the confidence of all, Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed and Inspector General of Police Benazir
Ahmed have agreed to conduct a joint patrol there. They have given necessary instructions to their respective forces to this end, an ISPR press release said on Thursday.
The Army Chief and the IGP hoped that fair investigation into the killing of Sinha and ensuring exemplary punishment to those involved in the murder will make the existing mutual trust between the two forces deepened and strengthened further, the press release said.
As per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a high-level joint probe committee was constituted, which started its probe on August 4.
On Wednesday, the Army Chief and the IGP visited Cox's Bazar and exchanged views with the local officers of their respective forces and gave necessary instructions. They also addressed a joint press conference there.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 lakh displaced in Beirut after huge explosion
Dhaka to send medical team, food to Beirut
Mind your own issues: India to neighbours
ACC summons ex-health DG
coronavirus update
Will any action be taken against Cox’s Bazar SP?
All govt staff asked to attend office
OC Pradip, Insp Liakat, 5 others placed on 7-day remand


Latest News
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa family heads for huge election win
BB clarifies instructions to ease refinance process for banks
Bangladesh to construct monument for martyred 1971 Indian soldiers
RAB will investigate the sensitive case impartially: Spokesman
Lebanon gives investigating committee four days to find culprits
Mominul, Mustafizur to join individual training programme
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Most Read News
OC Pradeep Kumar arrested
Ex-Law Secy Abu Saleh passes away
39 more deaths recorded in country
OC Pradeep, 6 others sent to jail
Solvent, educated female fraudsters!
Arrest warrant issued against OC Pradeep, 8 others
BD to send emergency food, medical team to Lebanon
Clash kills one, hurts 5 in N'ganj
Cox's Bazar sea-beach, hotels, motels reopen from Aug 17
'Coronavirus now affects kidney, abdomen more than lungs in Bangladesh'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft