BD overtakes Italy in coronavirus cases





Bangladesh is now in the 15th position on the list of worst-affected countries in terms of number of cases.

It has surpassed Italy and is now one step behind Pakistan according to worldometer.info.

The current infection rate is 23.43 percent and the total infection rate stands at 20.38 percent.

Meanwhile, 39 people have died from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in the country has reached 3,306 and the death rate now stands at 1.32 percent, a DGHS official said during a briefing.

A total of 12,708 samples were tested in 83 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,074 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,43,824 and the recovery rate at 57.61 percent.

Nine hundred and fifty-five people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the DGHS official added during the briefing.

Among the deceased, 32 were male and seven were female while nine were between 51-60 years old, 13 between 61-70 and seven were 71-80 years old. The others belonged to younger age groups.

The daily infection rate and overall infection rate against the number of total tests are 23.43 percent and 20.38 percent respectively.

The total number of recoveries saw moderate growth Thursday as 2,074 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recovered cases to 1,43,824. The recovery rate is now 57.6 percent.

These data were revealed at the daily online health bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) broadcasted from Mohakhali. At present, there are 1,02,521 active cases of Covid-19 in the country.

In the last 24 hours, the highest 13 deaths were recorded in the age bracket of 61 and 70 years followed by nine between 51 and 60 years.









Seventeen patients died in Dhaka, seven in Chattogram, four in Khulna, one in Mymensingh, six in Rangpur and Rajshahi and four in Barishal and Sylhet divisions during the period.

Among the total 3,306 deceased, highest 1549 patients are aged over 60 years. At present 18,674 people are in isolation while 52,820 are home and institutionally quarantined in the country.



