Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:11 AM
PM shocked at loss of lives in Beirut blast

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed deepest condolences to her Lebanese counterpart Hassan Diab by sending a message over the loss of innocent lives in the deadly explosion that rocked Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday night.
 "On behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I express our deepest condolences, for the loss of innocent lives due to the explosion that took place in Beirut on Tuesday night," Sheikh Hasina said in the message.
The Bangladesh premier also conveyed her sincere sympathy to the bereaved family members of the victims, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said. "It is my firm conviction that the government of Lebanon, under your able leadership, will be able to bring the situation under control," she said, adding that Bangladesh would stand beside the people and the government of Lebanon in such times of crisis.
Sheikh Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh Navy Ship Bijoy as part of UNFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) was in the harbour at the time of explosion, which was also damaged and 21 Navy personnel were injured.
"It is learnt that some Bangladesh nationals living in Lebanon have lost their lives, while many suffered injuries. I am confident that at this hour of distress, they will be looked after by your esteemed government," she said. The prime minister prayed for salvation of the departed souls as well as quick recovery of the injured persons.


