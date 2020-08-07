30pc rawhide of sacrificial animals spoiled





Many people, who sacrificed cattle, have thrown the skins into rivers, canals or on to the streets as most tanners and big traders didn't buy hides despite lower price.

Without getting response from tanners, the seasonal traders destroyed or wasted their rawhides across the country.

In some places, the rawhides were dumped into the garbage. In some places, the authorities concerned were seen to remove the damaged skins from the streets by bulldozers.

In Chittagong, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Saidpur, Dinajpur and other areas of the country the seasonal traders were forced to dump them on roads.

Meanwhile, despite announcement of exporting rawhides to different countries, no impact was seen in the retail markets.

The traders were disappointed as they could not sell the rawhides which were processed with salt even on the fourth day of the sacrifice.

Although the rawhides were sold in very low price, it was not possible to prevent the decay of the sacrificial animal's skin. As a result, there is a risk of losing about 30 percent of the skin of cows and goats in the country this year.

Chittagong is suffering the most. Huge amounts of rawhides are rotting in front of the store.

When asked about the low prices, one of the buyers, Suman Ali, said there is enough stock of rawhide in the market.

Seasonal traders in Chattogram have left on streets unsold rawhide of around 100,000 cattle following a steep price fall, according to an official.

On Thursday, cow rawhides were selling at a maximum of Tk200 to Tk300 a piece in the capital's Posta. Goats rawhide is being sold at only Tk10 per piece. The buyers were not found in Posta area.

Abul Kalam from Mymensingh, a seasonal rawhides trader, is very disappointed and angry. He brought about 1000 pieces of rawhides by truck.

He complained that the government had allowed exports to keep the leather market stable. There was no benefit. No one cares about the price of rawhides.

The government's decision did not affect their fate. Marginal traders are deprived of benefits as not all traders have the opportunity to export leather.

Some seasonal traders in the Science Laboratory area complained that a syndicate was operating behind the screed to reap benefit. Seasonal merchants chased down tannery representatives there. At one point police brought the situation under control.

Rawhides were traded at very low prices in Dhaka's Posta, one of the country's major tannery hubs, on the day of Eid-ul-Azha.

The small traders, who individually bought hides from across the city, were not getting even the price they paid to buy the hides.

Abbas Uddin, a warehouse keeper at Posta in the capital told The Daily Observer, that the sale had not started yet fully.

Bangladesh Hyde and Skin Merchant Association President Delwar Hossain said tannery owners owe Tk300 crore to them. As a result, the leather traders could not buy new rawhide last year.

Mufti Sakhawat Hossain, Convener of the Kaomi Forum said the tannery syndicate sponsored by the Commerce Ministry is conspiring to destroy the country's Qawmi Madrasa and the leather sector by fixing the price of rawhides at less than half in last two years.

He said 20 lakh students and teachers of Qawmi madrasas collect rawhide. If this situation continues, Qawmi madrasas will turn away from rawhide collection. Huge rawhides were damaged as they couldn't be sold in time.

















