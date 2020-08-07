Video
Regular, virtual functions of court begin Sunday

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

A full-court meeting of the Supreme Court on Thursday has decided to run both the regular functions with ongoing virtual court proceedings from next week amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The decision was taken at a full-court meeting presided by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain through video conference on Thursday with the judges of the Appellate and High Court division of the Supreme Court.
Sources said more than 40 HC judges or total 92 expressed views for conducting court functions in physical presence strictly following health guidelines while the remaining judges opined for continuing virtual proceedings of the HC to contain the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
 Now, the Chief Justice will constitute benches with the judges concerned to operate both the physical and virtual functions of the HC.



