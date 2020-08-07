Women losing jobs: Report





The International Labour Organization (ILO) has recently warned that female workers would lose jobs due to Covid-19 pandemic which could undo the moderate progress of gender equality at work in recent decades.

According to the ILO, globally at least 51 crore female employees (40 percent) in different sectors are greatly hampered due to Covid-19, the male percentage is 36.6 due to impact of the recession in the services sector.

In this situation, the ILO warns that Covid-19 could erase the level of equality for women in the workplace if they are not brought back to their works.

A survey report conducted by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies reveals that at least 13 percent people have become unemployed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

They published this survey in the month of June by including at least 30,000 people from all divisions and districts across the country.

BRAC, a non government organization, published another research report published in the month of May, suggested that people might face economic crisis more or less irrespective of gender during lockdown amid Covid-19. The income loss of male-led households is 75 percent whereas income loss of female led households is 80 percent.

According to 'Steps Towards Development and Gender and Development Alliance' at least 80 percent of entrepreneurs in villages have been forced to stop their small businesses due to lockdown.

ILO also suggests that at least one-third of the works that our women folks do are not given any payment.

Pew Research Centre, based in America, has conducted a research programme at least in 34 countries in globally, suggests that men are being more prioritized than females during any crisis period.

Professor Tania Haque, Department of Women and Gender Studies, University of Dhaka, said in most cases, it is a man, not a woman, who mostly gets the wheel of economic power. "Such things happen due to mindset of patriarchal society. Now women's participation is increasing in the informal sector," she said.



















