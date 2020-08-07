Cox’s Bazar tourism to resume partially from Aug 17





The decision was taken at a meeting of district administration's tourist cell last night, Deputy Commissioner Md Kamal Hossain said.

The beaches and tourist spots in the rest of the district will remain closed until further order, the DC added. The hotel-motels and tourist spots were closed on March 18 as per the decision of a committee formed following the coronavirus pandemic.

The administration, in consultation with members of the tourist cell, prepared guidelines and health directives to ensure the safety of tourists, the DC said.

Local administration will monitor whether the guidelines are followed or not, the DC said, adding that action will be taken if anyone violates the instructions. -Agencies

























