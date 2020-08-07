Video
Friday, 7 August, 2020, 8:10 AM
Padma Bank Loan Scam

Shahed’s remand hearing on Aug 10

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday fixed August 10 for remand hearing  against Mohammad Shahed , Chairman of  Regent Group  in a case filed for misappropriating  Tk 2.71 crore of Padma Bank Ltd  (formerly Farmers Bank).
Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Dhaka Senior Special Judge court fixed the date of remand hearing following ACC Deputy Assistant Director Mohammad Shahjahan Miraj also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case prayed to the court to allow a ten-day remand for questioning.
On  July 27, the ACC filed the case against Shahed and three others with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka.
The others accused are Mahbubul Haque Chisty, former  chairman of  audit committee of Farmers Bank Ltd ( now Padma Bank Ltd) ,  his son Rashedul Haque Chisty and  Regent Hospital Managing Director Ibrahim Khalil .
According to the case statement, the accused in collusion with each other, embezzled Tk 2.71 crore from the bank by abusing their powers in 2015.
 Shahed was arrested on July 15 from Satkhira, as he was trying to leave the country on a boat. He is now on a 38-day remand in five cases including an arms case.
On July 22, the ACC filed another case against Shahed and three others on charges of misappropriating of about Tk 1.51 crore of NRB Bank Ltd.
The other accused are Regent Hospital Managing Director Ibrahim Khalil, former vice-president of SME Division of NRB Bank Wahid-bin-Ahmed, and former principal officer of the bank Sohanur Rahman.


