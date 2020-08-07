Video
Friday, 7 August, 2020
Home Back Page

Govt likely to import rice

Published : Friday, 7 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The government is likely to start importing rice soon as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has cleared a proposal of the Food Ministry to import rice to meet up the country's demand for food grain.
The ministry has taken the steps to import rice from different rice producing countries as the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) had not had adequate responses from local farmers and rice millers.
Food Minister Sahdhan Chandra Majumder on Thursday told this correspondent that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had given her nod to import rice so that the country's people don't need to suffer from food crisis this year.
According to the Food Ministry officials, they have forwarded a proposal to the PM recently for her nod to import rice as they were not getting necessary response from farmers and rice millers.
The PM has cleared the proposal as the government apprehends food grain shortage this year as the farmers are facing repeated floods and unusual rainfall across the country this year.
At the same time, fear of Covid 19 transmission also hampered crops cultivation. Now the authority will start rice procurement procedures from abroad, the officials informed.


